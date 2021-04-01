False claim
President Joe Biden advanced a false narrative about Georgia’s new election integrity law, claiming that it reduces voting hours, thus compromising the ability of working class Georgians to vote. This is a clear falsehood. The law does not change Election Day hours and instead expands access to early voting, as the Washington Post pointed out in a fact-check that gave Biden four Pinocchios.
House training
The press reports that one of the White House dogs left a calling card on the carpet. Another example of the press covering up for President Joe Biden.
Exercising freedom
A recent commenter describes their affinity for Republican controlled states that eschew mask mandates and encourage businesses to fully reopen. History has proven that people cannot be counted on to do the right thing. Anti-maskers who emulate their hero, President Donald Trump, and exercise their "freedom" to attend large social gatherings risk being super-spreaders. If not for them, the pandemic might have been under control by last summer. These are the same people who refuse to get vaccinated, extending the pandemic even longer.
Path to normal
This is a free country. I’ll get vaccinated if I want. This is not a “show me your papers” dictatorship. The only way to get back to normal is apparently by moving to a red state. They seem to be doing a lot better in most aspects than blue states.
Rhetorical flourish
Why does The Eagle-Tribune continue to publish ridiculous speculation? Someone actually posted, "if (President Donald) Trump had a dog that bit, the left would immediately call for it to be put down." These outrageous comments offer nothing factual and are not worth the space they're given in Sound Off.
Litter patrol
Methuen asks residents to participate in picking up trash on Saturday. Isn't that why we pay taxes to fund the Department of Public Works? Instead of chasing photo ops, shouldn't the mayor attend to city business including keeping it clean?
Not my job
I don't work for the town of Salem's Department of Public Works, and it's not my job to pick up trash on the trail. Considerate people would not throw trash on the trail. People walk there for exercise and enjoyment -- not to pick up someone else's trash.
Giving shots
The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is crushing it in regards to the vaccination distribution. I hope they keep doing what they're doing for the Merrimack Valley.
No debating
Maybe because it was April Fools' Day, the headline said, "New Hampshire debates vaccines for out-of-state students." It says "debates," but the article has one side clearly saying "no" and anything else is “patently false." The other side "held a news conference to object." Have the police of political correctness changed the definition of debate?
Overseas jobs
Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it will invest more than $1 billion in South African operations to support expanded production of an updated version of its Ranger pickup truck, starting in 2022. Thanks, President Joe Biden.
Shared feelings
I cannot tell you how happy it makes me to hear all the complaints about President Joe Biden. Those who supported a president who gave tax cuts to millionaires, removed us from world organizations, had his vaccine undercover and insanely suggested injecting bleach, now know how those of us who did not support him felt. Welcome to four years of the misery we felt under President Donald Trump.