Traffic jam
I agree with Haverhill Councilor Melinda Barrett regarding the traffic issues that will occur when the new apartment complex near Skateland opens. I have lived in Haverhill most of my life and in Bradford for over 20 years. The Route 125 traffic is already too much. Crossing over the Comeau Bridge sometimes takes 10 minutes. I will now be taking my business to Methuen and North Andover, which are easier to access than crossing over the Merrimack River to Haverhill. Let’s just keep “jamming” people into the city.
Developers’ land
Does Haverhill ever reject a developer coming into the city looking to make a fortune?
Me first
For contributors griping about the “tyranny" of being forced to wear a mask for a few hours, please note for the thousandth time that masks are meant to protect other, vulnerable citizens from you. It's an act of good citizenship. Take your complaints to the families and loved ones of the nearly 600,000 American citizens — and nearly 3.5 million worldwide — who've died from COVID-19, many after being exposed to people who didn't wear masks. I'm nearly 80 years old and I'm disgusted at the selfishness of some citizens today. We would never have succeeded in World War II with such "me-first" attitudes.
Second thoughts
Now that Senate Republicans blocked a Jan. 6 commission, I wonder if U.S. Capitol Police would be as willing to put their lives on the line during the next insurrection?
Scorecard
It was nice to see almost all city councilors in Methuen working with the city on a reasonable budget. Most maintained their professionalism, weren’t attacking and weren’t grandstanding. An easy scorecard for my ballot next November is to see who does the job, who gives the residents good services, and who rewards and retains good people.
Higher prices
I recently purchased some supplies to donate to our church pantry and couldn't believe how expensive baby diapers cost. Today I went for an ice cream at a local stand and was again shocked — $4.50 for a "baby cone." How do people do it today?
Panic buying
In response to the recent contribution about gas lines, those were due to unnecessary panic buying when hackers shut down Colonial Pipeline's distribution system and demanded ransom, which the company paid — $4.4 million. President Donald Trump could not have magically solved the problem, no more than he could have stopped panic buying of toilet paper.
User fee
When it comes to the stalled river tour in Haverhill, one thing is certain: As soon as Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini figures out a way to charge all riders a user fee, the boat will be going up and down the river faster than you can say “all aboard.”
Not Biden’s fault
There they go again, creating an attack on Democrats out of thin air. The contributor of “Gas lines" tries to blame President Joe Biden for the gas station lines due to the hacking of Colonial Pipeline's computers. The government does not own or operate the pipeline; a private corporation does. The failure to stop the ransomware attack rests on them. Second, if drivers had stayed calm and not engaged in panic buying, there would have been plenty of gas and no lines.