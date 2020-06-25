Hands tied
Unfortunately the speed bumps in Lawrence are taking place of the police. It’s not that the police don’t want to do their jobs, it’s they’re not allowed to do their jobs, lest they have to answer to the "de-funders," Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Daniel Rivera.
Louder and louder
I live in Methuen where night after night the fireworks get bigger and louder. I thought we were not supposed to fire them off in Massachusetts. Has the law changed?
Path to peace
When are people going to realize that all lives matter? That’s the only way everyone is going to get along and live in peace.
Business rate
How is it that landscapers can run their business out of their homes and pay residential property taxes? They keep large trucks, trailers, tools, machinery, advertising signs and help wanted signs on their property — in residential areas. Would you like to live next to one? Shouldn't their locations be taxed at business rates?
Open too soon
How much will it take to convince people that masks, social distancing and, God forbid, common sense, are needed to stop the spread of this near-Biblical virus? We see pictures of crowded beaches, bars and rallies in states that then show a ridiculously high number of new cases — 5,000 new cases in Texas on Tuesday alone. Thankfully, Massachusetts has a governor with a brain. States like Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, etc. are trying to backpedal to stop the rise in cases they’ve created by reopening early.
Not a takeover
Your letter-writer must be kidding about the so-called takeover of free speech. The liberal media and “woke” crowd control 90% of the news. Does he complain when conservative speakers are blocked on college campuses or the constant lies about Russian collusion? I doubt that bothers him.
Year one, day one
What side of history will I be on? I ask: What history? After statues from what was history have been torn down, street names changed, books edited and movies reissued with disclaimers, our former history is expunged. I guess we start over. Today will be day one of year one. All our yesterdays are gone.
Wrong focus
If your party is more concerned about expanding and/or consolidating its political power than it is with improving the prosperity of all Americans, you have serious problems. And none of them are Donald Trump.
Held to account
In Wednesday’s edition, a writer leveled strong accusations against China concerning COVID-19. The writer noted reports that China has been recklessly experimenting with viruses. They are strong accusations, but if they can be proven, China should be punished, as suggested by the letter. The question is, can we get the government to do this?
Roosevelt besmirched
So, let me see if I have this right: They want to tear down the statue of Teddy Roosevelt from the front of the Museum of Natural History even though he was the first president to invite a Black person, Booker T. Washington, to the White House for dinner.
Meaningless crosswalks
Driving in Haverhill is unbelievable. Today on Route 125 in Bradford I stopped at a crosswalk to let an elderly woman with a carriage cross the street. Four cars whizzed around me in the breakdown lane, nearly hitting her. Crosswalks are meaningless.
Veterans abused
The Veteran Affairs secretary in Massachusetts is resigning, with full benefits and pension intact, after 76 veterans died of COVID-19 in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. No one gets more abused in this country than my fellow veterans. We bend over backward as a society to stroke the hair of child vandals and layabouts on welfare, while veterans die in queues and are killed by bureaucratic indifference. We are just an afterthought to today’s “Worst Generation.” Good luck attracting cops and soldiers in the future when you need them to protect your cushy, self loathing lives in America.