True meaning
In response to Jo Distefano's letter, no American is allowed to buy a machine gun. Those have been banned for a long time. People should learn the difference between machine gun, semi-automatic rifle and fully automatic rifle. Second, the militia and police are not the same. The militia is composed of civilians. Read about Lexington and Concord -- police didn't do that, civilians did. Third, the National Rifle Association isn't distorting the Second Amendment, the government is. Those rights are not to be infringed. The NRA is promoting its true meaning. Historically it was created to protect yourself by whatever means necessary, both from bad people and a tyrannical government.
Destroy and dispel
Progressives have come to the conclusion that a majority of Americans came to long ago — their policies are not good for America, they are only good for members of government and their entrenched, entitled appendages. That is why progressives no longer seek to persuade Americans with political debates, they instead seek to destroy and dispel them. They are "gun clingers.” They are "racists.” They are "sexists.” They are "white nationalists.” They are basically any despicable (deplorable?) boogey man the left can make them, so arguments in favor of the Constitution, American industry, independence from government and state's rights are dismissed by the left (and their media outlets) as invalid. Pretty creepy.
Left’s #boycott
What a bunch of trigger-alert millennial snowflakes this nation has become. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was added to the cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” leading all of "woke Twitter" to launch a #boycottDWTS hashtag. Anyone who worked for a president they didn't vote for is no longer a member of America? Banned from working? What a toxic country the left has created. They smear, attack and shout down anyone who disagrees (which is most of the country).
Chosen
Recently in talking about trade with China, President Trump stated that is the “the chosen one.” Now, I’m confused, I thought Harry Potter was the chosen one. Imagine my surprise.
Trash barrels
Thought I'd change it up. Instead of Haverhill's Swasey Field, I took my grandkids to Amesbury’s Town Park. What a great park, considering the large number of trash barrels and the apparent inability of people to use them. Maybe they should assign a dedicated groundskeeper like Haverhill does. What a shame.
Hurting communities
Are you kidding? With so many newsworthy stories about issues affecting our community, good and bad, The Eagle-Tribune dedicates half a page to Rep. Lori Trahan learning to use Narcan? How about using that page to discuss her policies that are hurting our communities. We have no affordable housing for many families and children; more children in the city need free food in school; the opioid crisis claims lives every day. All of these issues are magnified by her open borders policy. I challenge her to ride along with law enforcement and revive someone on methadone mile in Boston.
Threatened
The days of protesting peacefully are gone in America. I stood with some friends holding signs against President Trump's trade war. We got lots of support, but lots of scary violent types were swearing at us and giving us the finger. One guy aimed his car with a Trump bumper sticker at us. You take your life in your hands against Trumper’s violent supporters.