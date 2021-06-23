Free for all
Welcome to Haverhill, where you can park anywhere, anytime, and no one does anything about it. Just put on your flashers and go shopping. Park right next to the no parking signs in front of Harbor Place and block traffic. Park in a fire lane or a handicapped accessible spot at the market, you do whatever you want. Why do we pay parking attendants downtown when cars park on crosswalks and in handicapped spaces without placards?
Pull-string Biden
There goes the pull-string president again. Pull his string and President Joe Biden says “more spending,” “more gun control,” or “what border crisis?" In fairness, given his campaign performance, he may be unaware of what’s going on, but that does not excuse his whistling past the graveyard as citizens he’s supposed to protect deal with gangs, police retirements, crime waves and inflation due to overspending. Better he just quietly let the country burn than try to lie to us about his party's handiwork.
Right to silence
Do the mayor and elected city councilors of Methuen have the right not to answer questions asked of them pertaining to information that has been reported on TV or in the newspapers? I feel like some of them are dodging the bullet.
Toothless laws
I totally agree with the submitter of the comment about texting and driving. Folks text, hold phones and could not care less about the toothless mobile phone law. I’ve been run off the road and into a light post by one of these drivers, which prompted me to install a dash cam to ID these scofflaws should it ever happen again.
Bright new lines
Maybe the mayor of Haverhill could use some of the millions of dollars in virus money the city is getting for painting the parking spaces throughout town. Paint the yellow curbs and white lines so people will actually know where to park. They won't have to park 3 inches behind me so that I can't get out. Call it social distancing.
Bill the mill
Why doesn't the city of Haverhill charge the owners of the Stevens Mill complex for boarding up the buildings, instead of using our money?
Changing minds
Why are current members of the Methuen City Council changing their minds about finding the truth about missing money?
Noisy neighborhood
I live in the Mount Washington neighborhood, where conditions are crowded and usually noisy. Add an inconsiderate neighbor or two or three who own a mega-stereo system and a trunk full of subwoofers. As they drive past, they bump up their jams, toss trash from their car, and rob you of any quality of life. You cannot even close your windows; the throbbing vibrates through your home. It gives me heart palpitations. My earplugs don’t work that well, and forget watching TV. Calling the police only leads to ridicule from the dispatcher. Confronting your neighbors wouldn’t have the type of outcome you planned.
Transformation
“Defunding” the police is totally counterproductive. How about “reforming” the police or “rebuilding” the police or “retraining” the police? We should be aiming for transformation not confrontation.
Competency finding
The finding that Jake Kavanaugh is not competent to stand trial is ridiculous. The justice system needs to hold people accountable. I don’t care how mentally ill someone is, there’s no way that hitting someone else with a car, then attempting to cut out their eyes and throat, as Kavanaugh is accused of doing, is not wrong.