Old trends
Another shooting in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve. No one should be surprised. Violent crime has increased and property values have decreased over the last 20 years due to liberal, Democratic policies. It’s said.
Repetition
Methuen residents know street parking is prohibited during the winter. Why does the Police Department leave a phone message before each snowfall to remind us? The message repeats three times, runs for almost 5 minutes, and fills up my voicemail. Please, stop.
Voter vision
For those with 20/20 eyesight, we can vote for the person who is not a politician, who has struggled amid so much adversity to fulfill his promises, who has taken the punches and stands tall. He’s a person who will always put America first and do the right thing. Those of us without 20/20 vision, who cannot see clearly, will vote for a Democrat and set this country on a downward spiral.
Liberal attitude
As Haverhill’s mayor begins a ninth term, the electorate needs to be awakened. The newspaper releases story after story about gangs and violence in this once beautiful and vibrant city. The mayor has more summits than any president, and problems escalate. Taxes are not going down, and police can't do it all. An awakening is needed for those officials who lack the courage and vision to take bold steps. The school superintendent applauds the poverty rate and drastic increases in free meals, as teachers depart in record numbers. Meanwhile, one of the most liberal members of Congress, Rep. Lori Trahan, is scheduled to swear in Mayor James Fiorentini. Remember, this liberal sanctuary city freebee attitude is the reason for our city’s decline.
Lead the way
Those who agree global warming is settled science but question the need to respond if other countries don’t should imagine living in a big beautiful duplex. Surrounding your home at a distance is a ring of fire, which will seriously affect your home in as little as 10 years. If your next-door neighbor doesn’t spend money on water required to stop the fire, wouldn’t you? The America I know does not sit back and wait for other countries to do something. The America I know leads the way.
Twitter leak
How did Eric Trump possibly have information about the air strike in Iraq, but Congress didn't? He appeared to have tweeted about it two days beforehand. The tweet in question being deleted seems to point to the fact that he said something he shouldn't have.
Uncaring
I believe Methuen officials don’t want seniors living here anymore. Our tax bills have soared. Mine went up $400 — the highest increase in 50 years here. They don’t care if I am forced to sell my home because of taxes. The new buyer will pay them. Thanks for nothing, City Hall.
Real effects
This may have been a preemptive strike but Americans will die because of it. The Iranians are not going to let it go. I’m sure President Trump’s kids are signing up for the military.
Two-party ticket
I support women's right to choose, within limits. I support increasing the federal minimum wage. I support stopping our wasteful wars and invasions, and cutting back on military spending. I support term limits. I support paid family and medical leave. I support charter schools, as long as they don't use my tax money. I support stronger immigration enforcement, not a “wall.” I’m a Democratic liberal. I would welcome a Biden ticket with John Kasich, Charlie Baker, Jeff Flake or any number of Republicans with the brains to dump President Trump. A two-party ticket is a great idea. We need a more moderate America.