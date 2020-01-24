Courtroom whitewash
Is there anything more emblematic of the failed state of Massachusetts than the photo on the cover of Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune — that of an accused serial rapist and "Lawrence man" Angel Mateo, 23, listening to a taxpayer funded translator as his taxpayer funded attorney defends him? Do the commonwealth or Tribune expect us to believe any 23-year-old citizen does not speak English, a requirement for legal immigration and a necessity of life in America for working class illegal immigrants? If the criminal justice system and media will whitewash the status of someone accused of being a serial rapist of underage girls, what won't they whitewash? Enough is enough already. Do your jobs.
Wasted officers
I work for Methuen schools and over the years I have watched school resource officers take on a lessened role to the point they do absolutely nothing and have zero interaction with kids. What a giant waste of money.
What’s to improve?
Tom Steyer claims he is going to improve the economy. My stocks are soaring and the unemployment rate hasn’t been this low in years. Really? Go get your shine box.
Biggest liars
It is really amazing that President Trump is still able to deal with world leaders regarding issues that favor America. With those Democrats doing their best to embarrass him by telling anti-American lies, anyone would think they are in some kind of contest to see who could tell the biggest one. Right now I would say Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are vying for the lead.
Swallowed by hatred
This endless search for impeachment by the Democratic leadership and all of their members — consisting of blind hatred, envy and mindless control — has not only devoured their party, it has devoured the rest of us.
Flag protest
Shame on the National Football League for not allowing an advertisement in the Super Bowl commemorative program submitted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars that asks people to stand for our flag. By their logic, it's OK to protest against the flag but not OK to protest in favor to it. It’s un-American in my book.
Polarizing effort
Congratulations to Madeline Hughes for her Jan. 22 story in The Eagle-Tribune wherein she identifies impeachment as both "polarizing" and "political." It was perhaps a collective sense in our early leaders of the inherently political nature of impeachment that kept it in the closet, until it appeared as a weapon against our 17th president, Andrew Johnson. Now compare that with recent history of three politicians whose names have appeared in the same sentence with some form of the word "impeach" — Nixon, Clinton and now Trump. The oft-stated ideal of discussion "across the aisle" may be becoming "after the trial."
The Trump factory
What a wonderful letter by Neil Lynch about Fred Doucette. I personally find Doucette's letters distasteful as they perpetuate lies and propaganda straight out of President Trump’s factory. Lynch is correct: We accept a president who swears openly, is misogynistic in remarks about women we brush off as “locker room talk,” cheats openly on wives, disparages science, avoids reading and turns us against the very people who stand as a bulwark to Democray — a free press. Defeat Trump and his minions, like Doucette, at the ballot box.