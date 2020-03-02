Insightful letters
Sound Off continues to be used for personal belittling, which is terribly cowardly. As far as letters by Michael Veves, I find them wonderful. He dissects the foolishness that people write and sign their names to. Noticeably these various writers who denigrate teachers, promote unrestricted gun usage, and are intolerant of other religions have begun editing themselves lately. Score one for Veves. As far as Christianity goes, any fundamentalist religious belief has potential for danger.
Gun lobby
Congratulations to The Eagle-Tribune for the recent editorial on gun control. America's fascination with guns is limited to a vocal minority who let the National Rifle Association steal their dues. The NRA is a lobbying arm for gun-makers, opposing reasonable legislation and duping people to believe secret government agents will take their guns. Their solution: Arm teachers, nurses and priests. Along with evangelical Christians, they form the backbone of the Republican Party.
Good example
With the new hands-free law starting, hopefully the police set a good example for other drivers. I always see them using their phones as they drive.
Limited benefits
I think all these politicians should not be allowed to give themselves raises and should be in the same health care program as the citizens. They should not be allowed to leave politics and continue to collect health care benefits and pensions.
Commentary
It's a sad state of affairs in Methuen when the mayor's chief of staff needs to be congratulated in Sound Off for doing her job.
Disappointed
As a Methuen resident who voted for certain city councilors hoping they would bring positivity and change, I am disappointed. It is not enough to sit quietly and allow a few of your members to act ridiculously. We deserve better. Object to the lying and self-serving behavior. Serve us.
Birds in waiting
Just one example of how ridiculous the Methuen City Council can be: My son has been waiting almost a year to buy a few chickens because the council subcommittee has taken that long to write an ordinance on backyard chickens. How pathetic that they can't get anything accomplished.
Bad timing
I support the mayor of Haverhill’s quest for developing the Bradford riverfront project. I do not think the timing is right, with the proposed Route 125 bridge replacement and use of the Comeau Bridge serving as the only link to downtown for many.
Contagious disease
It's been three years since then-City Councilor Andy Vargas posted a message on Facebook alerting drug dealers that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was in Haverhill to take them off the streets. It's been five years since city councilors voted to declare Lawrence a sanctuary city. How many murders, shootings, drug arrests and crime have occurred as a result? As the world panics over a contagious disease, our communities have a more dangerous virus already killing people. It’s called liberalism.
N.H. plates
Lately I see a lot of Lawrence residents with New Hampshire plates. Can Lawrence police start tracking these individuals? As I recall, it’s illegal.
Come together
I hope the Methuen City Council, especially the holdovers from the past regime, can put aside past differences and move this city forward. The people have spoken, and they truly want change. Now, get to work.