Working man’s party
Fox News anchors ask Hillary Clinton and other candidates tough questions about their policies during 2016 presidential debates. As a result, the Democratic Party boycotts Fox News for all debates in 2019-20. CNN is caught wrongfully terminating over 300 union cameramen last week, drawing the largest fine ($76 million) from the National Labor Relations Board in its 84-year history. Yet, there Democrats were on the CNN stage this past week, debating in front of CNN cameras as if nothing had happened. It's a telling picture of Democrats’ priorities in the progressive age. They are the party of the working man no more.
Where you vote
So, voting districts won't change. I'll still live across the street from a polling place in Haverhill but vote three miles away. Please explain why the mayor talks about “walkable” neighborhood wards as if it’s a good thing. I can't vote in my neighborhood, I still have to drive to vote, only now someone who doesn't even live on my street will “represent” me. This is not a neighborhood so much as it is a home invasion. This does not seem like a win for the voter, it seems like a win for the vote-counter.
Anger at Trump
I disagree with Ed Doucette. His recent letter about the anger against President Donald Trump is exactly right, except people have such strong distaste for Trump because he lies compulsively. Some lies are small, like the one about how the polls are all in his favor (few are). Some are big, as he constantly changes stories about his relationship to Ukraine. He insults people who disagree with him (all Democrats); abandons lifelong friends (Michael Cohen) and loyal politicians (Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson); uses the presidency to enrich himself (properties, hotels); has harassed scores of women; has publicly cheated on multiple wives; admires dictators; belittles people; and itches to start a war with Iran. Doucette is right: Most of us cannot stand Trump. Nor do we have the patience to listen to such foolishness about him.
Bad choices
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Gov. Deval Patrick do not deserve to be president. Warren has not done anything for the people of Massachusetts. Patrick was a horrible governor who wanted to tax us for every mile we drive. Both just want to give our money to non-Americans. Say “no.”
Democrats’ tactics
It’s no surprise that the Haverhill City Council didn’t name Joe Bevilacqua as its president. The rule has always been that the top vote-getter is named president, but they didn’t want him as president because he doesn’t always agree with the rest of them. That’s what Democrats do: If they don’t get the results they want, they change the rules. Joe is the only incumbent we voted for because we’re not happy with the direction of this city. This sanctuary city has gone to “pot.”
Bent on destruction
Not that you'll hear this from the media but Democrats blocked a resolution to condemn Iran for killing 1,500 protestors and 176 civilians on board the plane they shot down. However, Democrats are fine with condemning President Trump for killing Gen. Qasem Soleimani, someone responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans. Now the masks are blessedly off. Democrats no longer pretend "dissent is patriotic" or "I support the soldiers but not the war" or "we love America but disagree on its direction." They hate America, hate Americans, love our enemies and want to see America destroyed.
Uncaring
The person who submitted the “Right path” piece for Wednesday’s newspaper is just like President Trump: Every word is a lie. What kind of person thinks Trump is caring? All he cares about is himself. He’s neither efficient nor successful.