Flouting the law
Lawrence has a parking ban from Dec. 15 through April 1, whether there is snow or not. There are vehicles parked on both sides of Woodland Street every night. Especially concerning is a Lawrence police officer who lives on Woodland Street and doesn’t abide by the ban. Also, what’s the deal with all the cars with past-due inspection stickers? And the ones with New Hampshire plates? It’s upsetting to those of us following the law to see others get away with breaking it.
Empty promises
As congressional term limits and other broadly popular campaign issues have shown throughout history, an accurate, recyclable headline for every presidential campaign season is "Candidate promises big, sweeping reform that he/she will never pursue if elected.”
Better bet
If any casino wants to increase revenue, they should offer better odds and people will come. I’m not a big gambler, but make the "0/00" on roulette a free spin, increase slots payoffs 1 to 2%, and reduce the number of card decks used in back jack, and people will seek you out.
Always offended
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is a coward for apologizing to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley for calling her rant exactly what it was — a "rant.” I guess that he forgot that she’s a Democrat, a woman, a woman of color and therefore beyond criticism. It is time to tell it like it is and stop caving to the perpetually offended.
Immigrant support
Anyone still puzzled over the Democratic Party’s platform plank of overtly pushing for open borders need only read one emblematic line from last Monday's Eagle-Tribune to understand: “Ida Vadala, 61, of Salem, can’t vote in the upcoming election because she is not an American citizen, but as a permanent resident with a green card, she is trying to make a difference working with the Salem Democratic Town Committee." When domestic support for socialism dried up, they just started importing it.
Missing information
Excellent editorial in The Eagle-Tribune last Sunday about politicians trying to muzzle the media's arrest reporting rights, but the media have been tacitly complicit in political censorship for years. Some agreement was reached in progressive backrooms that police would censor information about illegal aliens committing felonies, and for all intents and purposes it seems the media, including The Eagle-Tribune, have gone along with this. There’s no hard questions or follow-up reporting, just verbatim reprinting of sanitized blotter reports of "Lawrence men" slinging fentanyl. The door to this kind of political censorship of crime reporting has been cracked open for years. Emboldened politicians are shoving it all the way open now.
Overtaken by pot
Haverhill now has approved four pot businesses, one of which is located near Northern Essex Community College. Now, students can get an education and get stoned between classes. Good job, Mayor James Fiorentini.
Courtroom whitewash
Is there anything more emblematic of the failed state of Massachusetts than the photo on the cover of Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune — that of an accused serial rapist and "Lawrence man" Angel Mateo, 23, listening to a taxpayer funded translator as his taxpayer funded attorney defends him? Do the commonwealth or Tribune expect us to believe any 23-year-old citizen does not speak English, a requirement for legal immigration and a necessity of life in America for working class illegal immigrants? If the criminal justice system and media will whitewash the status of someone accused of being a serial rapist of underage girls, what won't they whitewash? Enough is enough already, do your jobs.