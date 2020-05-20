Missing info
The column by state Rep. Andy Vargas urging Massachusetts to implement mail-in voting was most interesting for what was not in it. Would he be willing to write another column that addresses security concerns about the chain of custody of ballots and how Secretary of State William Galvin will update the voter rolls in a short period of time?
Wrong priorities
Mask patrols in Lawrence? Please tell me this is some type of joke. Mayor Daniel Rivera has his priorities wrong once again. Maybe it’s time to clean up and patrol the crime-ridden sanctuary city first.
Leaders needed
I cannot believe how low the Methuen police have stooped, as they're now threatening a lawsuit against the City Council and residents for speaking out against corruption in the Police Department. We live in a democratic republic, for crying out loud. We need new leadership. Mayor Neil Perry should step up — or step aside.
People first
Thank God for Mayor Neil Perry. I almost didn’t vote for him but I’m glad I did now that I realize how important our mayor is. Finally, Methuen has someone who puts people over politics. He’s the only politician willing to work nicely with others and make life good for the people instead of himself.
Standing up
Dear America, maybe instead of ridiculing us libertarians between pandemics, you can join us in standing up against governmental encroachments upon our civil liberties and constitutional rights before the political overlords are closing your beaches.
Immigrant money
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at it again, with money for illegal immigrants who are breaking the law, which has nothing to do with the coronavirus. When she gives money to lawbreakers, it’s time to call her out. She is an anti-American elitist.
Open court
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearings were livestreamed, broadcast openly on the internet with no censorship and no "closed sessions.” This is a great development and one that should endure beyond the pandemic. But it is odd to think the Supreme Court can now conduct itself with more transparency than the average school board or board of selectmen.
Wrong day
The city of Methuen strikes again. They send the street sweepers out on trash day, when everybody’s trash cans are lining the streets. The sweepers have to drive down the middle of the street instead of cleaning near the curbs.
Filthy masks
I went to pick up a take-out order from a restaurant. The woman in front of me was a nurse and she wasn’t wearing a mask. The owner said to her, “You’re a nurse, and you’re not wearing a mask?” She replied, “Oh, please, the ones they give you at the hospital are filthy.” She said she was better off without one. That was shocking to hear.
Honking geese
I watched an interview with Joe Biden, and I understood the geese honking in the background more than I could understand Biden. His new nickname should be “Dropout Joe.” He should truly do himself and the American people a favor and drop out.
Child care
I guess Gov. Charlie Baker thinks his paper-pushers are essential. They didn’t think it through, allowing some people to return to work even though the day cares are still closed.
Private temperatures
We all need to be wary of plans to randomly take our temperatures at airports, businesses, concerts, sporting events, etc. So a family of five is at the airport on a long planned vacation, and one person gets pulled out of line for having a temperature? What now? Is that person sent home, ruining the vacation? Same with a concert or sporting event. This is an overreach on the part of government. People's body temperatures fluctuate for many reasons. Wear a mask if you’re afraid of catching something, and don't start with taking temperatures.
Deserved salary
I, for one, think police Chief Joseph Solomon deserves every penny of his almost $6,000 a week paycheck. You can't put a price tag on public safety. This is a scary world we live in, and a well paid chief is a must.
Confrontation
I’ve watched the last few Methuen City Council meetings and don't understand the confrontational, demeaning attitude toward Mayor Neil Perry. Everyone needs to start working together for the good of the city — and Perry is not James Jajuga.