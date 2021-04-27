Dining al fresco
My 10-year-old grandson and I recently had a most wonderful experience. We had a day out doing my errands, and after buying pansies at Rogers Spring Hill Farm, we sat on a bench in the common, chatting and enjoying our hotdogs. I look forward to many more such outings, all of which will include having al fresco hotdogs in Bradford. And yes, we picked up an empty pizza box and put it in the trash. That's because we did not judge as to how the box got to the ground.
Stay in Sweden
When will someone tell Greta Thunberg to stop coming to our country and to wag her finger in her own country’s face? We have plenty of our own depressed teenagers, thanks for asking. And when will someone call out her parents for using a child as a political tool?
Funny math
The logic of Republican politicians: There have been 152 mass shootings in 109 days this year, so let’s make it easier to buy guns. There were two documented cases of voter fraud in 2020, so let’s make it harder to vote. Who elected these people?
Reduced return
I've been out of work a sum total of two weeks out of the past 36 years, including two years working under the table as a teenager when my family needed the money, and multiple National Guard deployments. I have always paid taxes on time, and I have never been audited. Yet, this year I am among the 29 million Americans whose tax returns were delayed because the IRS decided to manually process them. My return was then reduced by almost half, with no explanation. This is precisely the nature of corruption many Americans feared when the government claimed the power to withhold taxes rather than asking us to pay them each year.
Tax the 'rich'
I've never considered myself rich even though I work a white collar job. My bank account will attest to that. But one silver lining in the cloudy economies of Democratic regimes is how all of a sudden I am called "rich." I know this because I am told taxes are only being raised on the "rich," and inevitably my taxes go up, as they are about to across the board under President Joe Biden.
More masking
After hearing about the discontinuation of the mask mandate in New Hampshire, I was excited to go shopping again. However, I had to wear a mask in every store I visited. The stores apparently haven't gotten the message -- how disappointing.
Music hall
Methuen does not need to light up the Spicket Falls. Any art-related funds should go toward the city's most precious possession, the Methuen Memorial Music Hall. The pandemic discontinued live concerts; there's no sign of when they may resume.
Another venue
What an awful story about the Canadians cowering in their basements from COVID-19 and canceling the women's hockey world championship tournament. I would recommend the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and Hockey Canada follow the example of the U18 men’s game, being played in Texas this week, and come on down to a clear-headed American state to play in. New Hampshire, Texas, Florida or South Dakota would love to host the woman’s showcase -- and could even do so with fans in the stands. Time to stop letting demagogues trample the dreams of our youth and the economy of the world.
GOP's chance
Regarding the recent posts about party affiliations of U.S. senators from Massachusetts, like many other states, we've had senators from both major parties over the years. As recently as 2012, we had a Republican, Scott Brown, representing the state. So, Republicans should hang in there. It's happened before, and it can happen again. If they can find a moderate, independent thinker, they'll have a chance.