Intimidation
Russian-born New York Ranger Artemi Panarin is the victim of a smear campaign from the Russian government after he criticized Vladimir Putin, and now he's taking a week off playing NHL hockey while he deals with that. That sounds bad but it's nothing compared to how he would have been treated if he worked for Disney and criticized President Joe Biden, in which case he would be unemployed and thrown off social media. How sad when the Russian government is less draconian and suppressive than our own.
How it works
The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House passed a bill refunding fines to small businesses punished by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s overreaching COVID-19 mandates. See, this is how a legislative body transcends party and deals with an executive exceeding his or her authority. That's how co-equal branches work in a functioning government. Maybe Democrats in Washington D.C. will take note and follow suit.
Pleasurable shot
I was able to obtain my first COVID-19 vaccine shot via the city of Methuen's clinic at The Loop last week. I can't thank Mayor Neil Perry and the group of volunteers enough. Everyone was so pleasant and accommodating. It made getting a shot a pleasure.
Fighting back
It’s nice to see what the students at Whittier Tech tried to do, shoveling off the field. It’s nice to see a younger generation fighting against draconian measures. We need more students with common sense like them to be the future of this country.
Equal coverage
The contributor of "Double Standards" is no doubt aware of the news stories about Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Andrew Cuomo because they were both reported equally. And they were both absolutely disgusting.
Fiction writers
I see Hillary Clinton is continuing her career as a novelist, with a forthcoming work of fiction. Reading left-wing depictions of "white supremacist" former President Donald Trump, "moderate" President Joe Biden, and "COVID-19 hero" Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in this newspaper and elsewhere, and it's clear the Democratic Party is full of talented fiction writers.
Off the grid
If I told you I hadn't paid my homeowner's insurance and I saved a bundle over the years, and then my house burns down, how willing would you be to give to my rebuilding fund? How about if you were "made to contribute"? That's what Texas did by being the only state that doesn't belong to one of our two national electric grids.
Good experience
I was lucky to get my COVID-19 shot at Whittier Rehab in Haverhill. The place was spotless, the staff was first-class, and I was out of there in 20 minutes. I can't say enough good things about my experience, compared to the mass-vaccination places.
Bad timing
Do you know why we're getting another stimulus check? It's because people are out of work, and the economy is bad. Why, then, is Hampstead forcing another school addition on us, this time for almost $10 million, which doesn't include the cost of furniture, additional utilities, staff, paraprofessionals and custodial help.
N.H. needs
Very little in the $1.9 trillion "COVID-19 relief bill" actually provides COVID-19 relief. It's mostly a bail-out for blue state pension funds and decaying infrastructure, and it does almost nothing for New Hampshire residents affected by the pandemic. Granite Staters should remember that in November 2022 when Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, are all up for reelection. As we go into the voting booth, we should all remember that whenever the needs of New Hampshire were at odds with the desires of the national Democratic Party, the citizens of New Hampshire came in a distant second.