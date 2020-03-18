Government checks
Now, Sen. Mitt Romney and others want to send everyone a $1,000 check from the government? It’s going to be harder for President Trump to run against "socialism" if the government does that. It will be harder, but given Trump’s base, far from impossible.
Hang up already
I cannot wait for April 1 when the selfish phone mongers will have to put down their phones. They have been warned, and for a few days it was OK. But now they’re back at it. They are not even trying to hide them. On April 1, Haverhill police should spend the whole day writing $100 tickets. In that one day, they’ll be able to fund their pay for the rest of the month. Maybe finally people will stop using their phones while in a car.
Rephrasing
Everyone needs an editor, and Bill Ketter is no exception. In his annual "Sunshine Week" column, he wrote, "News outlets big and small have enjoyed the body of law that has grown up around Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 libel case ….” The accurate phrasing is, "News outlets big and small have abused the body of law that has grown up around Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 libel case ….”
Bros dismissed
There the Democrats go again. The establishment told all the Bernie bros, "No thanks, we don't want to fix the federal government, we want to control it.” As a Ron Paul supporter, I feel your pain, bros.
Salesmanship
There’s no need for the president and vice president to appear on TV everyday. However, it’s good public relations. One thing’s for sure: He is a fantastic salesman. Otherwise why would people succumb to his destructive lies?
Limited quantities
I’ve seen first-hand people hoarding paper goods, pasta, soups and canned vegetables. The other day in Market Basket I watched as food was falling out of a woman's overstuffed carriage. (I counted 10 rolls of paper towels, and I don't know how many packs of cookies, chips, etc.) My question is, why don't supermarkets step up and limit quantities? They have no problem doing this with sale items (limit two per customer). Why not do it with high-demand products?
Good humor
What will the mayor of Haverhill do with all of the people in the long lines at ice cream stands? Pictures from Tuesday night show 40 people standing in line for ice cream in Bradford.
Low credibility
State Rep. Andy Vargas shouldn’t be involved in anything related to COVID-19. He made his position on public safety clear a couple of years ago when he issued a warning on Facebook to illegal immigrants, some of them dangerous drug dealers, that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in the city looking for them. He should be banned from working on anything relating to public safety.
Empty shelves
It’s evident by now that we have to prepare to be in our current situation for the long haul. We cannot continue to find empty shelves in the markets. Supermarket chains should implement a two-item daily limit for all items — and they need to prepare to enforce it. This way, we can all get things we need and stop this current level of fear.
Keep calm
I went to the market this morning, and it was unbelievable. Shelves were empty, and people were acting like animals, trying to get the things they want to hoard. Take precautions. Use the hand wipes the market supplies at the door or bring your own. If you are older or have a chronic condition, either use rubber gloves or send someone to get your stuff at the market. There's no need to stock up on things like toilet paper or spring water. If everyone only buys what they normally need, there will be plenty for everyone.