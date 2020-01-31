Immigration wrong
I cannot imagine how someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can actually stand and make such groundless, non-factual statements about immigration being allowed only for “club members.” How in the world does a person like this, with these kinds of perceptions about immigration, get elected? She wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and open up the border. This kind of thinking is not only mindless, it will create an increased hardship on all who are legal citizens and care about this country.
Read your history
If one of your recent commenters ever read a history book they might know why our Founding Fathers applied the Electoral College. I’m not going to bother to explain it. As far as their affinity for Al Gore and Hillary Clinton are concerned, well, I have to say Mickey Mouse would make a better candidate.
Not so ‘convoluted’
I love the term "convoluted system” in reference to the Electoral College, which protects the rest of the country from the infantile whims of the entitlement and drug-addicted masses in the coastal, left-wing states. I’m not sure what was more telling, the writer's total lack of understanding of the Constitution, which provides and miraculously protects the best system of government in the history of the world, or their dismissal of a majority of the country who embrace it? The writer is doing his or her part to guarantee the coming Trump landslide of 2020.
Economic credit
People who think our current healthy economy is due to the economy-crushing actions of President Barack Obama should have their pens (and other sharp objects) taken away for their own safety.
Speaking up
Yes, James Scully always spoke up for teachers and students, and believe me, teachers and many students miss him so much. I was so happy to see him once again tell it like it is. Good job, Mike Labella, you too have always reported on the best in our schools.
Steyer’s halo
I dislike the many local and national political Sound Off contributions I read every day. Let's talk about other actual events in our lives, neighborhoods and communities that really mean something. I've held my opinion of Tom Steyer despite months and months of his holier-than-thou attitude reflected in his ads attacking President Donald Trump. Steyer can just take the halo off his head, it doesn't belong there.
Taxpayers’ friend
Those critical of the Methuen City Council for picking James McCarty as president need to wake up. He is one of two councilors who consistently look out for the interest of the taxpayers. Some others are more interested in the ones who cash the checks, not the ones writing the checks.
Crimes against us
I was initially skeptical of this whole impeachment process, but I am a convert now that it is winding down. The evidence of abuses of power for political gain has become irrefutable, the clear signs of a co-opted American democracy have been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, and the perversion of the truth at every turn to cover all of this up is undeniable. The only question remaining before us is how many Democrats can we remove from office for perpetrating these crimes against our country?
Military losses
Too bad our military don't get as much TV coverage and an outpouring of love when its members go down in a helicopter crash.