Avoiding bad neighborhoods
You know how sometimes you are driving with your family and you inadvertently find yourself in a sketchy neighborhood? Maybe it didn’t used to be sketchy, but the police got defunded, and now it is and you just didn’t know. But you see some person wandering around, disheveled and disoriented, possibly deranged. You don’t know his story, maybe there’s problems at home; he’s sleeping in his car; he took too many pain killers; who knows?
You feel a brief pang of sympathy. Then you lock your doors and get out of that neighborhood because deranged people do deranged things and you can’t risk that with your family.
Politically speaking, that is how most Americans view the entire Democrat party today. Get some help, get your party back together. Maybe we’ll be back in your neighborhood sometime after 2024, but certainly not before.
Fuel prices like deja vu
When I was a young parent in the 1970s, America was heavily dependent on foreign fuel. That caused gasoline and home heating fuel prices to skyrocket, which, in turn, was the primary driver that fueled inflation. We saw gas shortages, long lines at the pump, 15% home mortgage interest rates, and 11% inflation. That made raising a family a real challenge. The cry “we should be energy independent” was heard everywhere.
It took almost five decades, but America finally became energy independent when former President Trump was at the helm. Now, after only nine months of President Biden’s policies, we are once again dependent on foreign oil. Thus, the prices on fuel and everything else are skyrocketing.
We’ve been down this road before. We need to stop the madness. Call your congressmen/women and ask them to implore President Biden to reopen oil and gas exploration while we continue to advance alternative fuel solutions.
Stop taking my stuff
Republicans are taking my Social Security and Medicare away.
Reelect no one
In reading the paper Sunday about the use of the federal monies being used by the Statehouse it was clear that most of the trash they are going to spend some of it on has absolutely nothing to do with the virus. A monument in the North end?
How about we reelect no one to the Statehouse and get some new real representation, instead of all the money grabbers.
Why not Tilton School?
Why is the Haverhill mayor, City Council, and School Committee rebuilding Consentino School and not Tilton School built in 1890? The “poorer population” has no voice — don’t vote. Too bad the School Committee members turn their backs on the “neediest” of our students. SHAME!!