Thug tourists
If Americans aren't angry enough watching radical thugs burning down our cities, remember that most of the looters and rioters are pulling down fat government checks to fund their trips to New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston. There's your CARES Act at work, America. Thank a Democrat.
Mask violation
Was Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque issued a mask violation ticket last Sunday night? Or does Mayor Daniel Rivera pick and choose who gets issued tickets? Maybe the citizens of Lawrence should pick and choose him out of office.
Time and place
I think it’s admirable for peaceful protesters to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, and it is great to see people unite for justice. I don't think the same actions are appropriate at sporting events when the national anthem is played and our beautiful flag is flying. I find it disrespectful and an affront to those who fought for our freedom. Yes, we have the right to protest and take a knee, but there is a time and a place to do so.
No ceremony
So we can have thousands of people protesting, some without masks and no social distancing, but we can’t hold an organized high school graduation? Another prime example of the double standard in Massachusetts.
Bad signals
Methuen police removed every piece of equipment from the station, barricaded the perimeter with concrete barriers, and covered up all the signage in preparation for a protest. Why? It makes them look afraid and weak.
Empty endorsement
I respect Colin Powell; I actually wrote him in as a candidate in 1996. But, let’s be frank, he hasn't voted for a Republican since President George W. Bush. He voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and he’s publicly stating now that he will vote for Joe Biden in November. He’s hardly “breaking ranks.” As much as I respected him, then and now, he has become too much of a Beltway creature. His vote for Biden and a return to status quo isn't really politically meaningful.
Long enough
Now that everything the shutdown-left has told us about COVID-19 has been pretty much discredited, can we please open things back up in New Hampshire without restrictions? Those at risk for COVID-19 know who they are and should take appropriate precautions. Those who aren’t (i.e. most of us and our children) shouldn’t be sitting home or protesting while collecting government checks. Why are our playgrounds, ballfields and skating rinks still closed, and the nets on our basketball and tennis courts still missing? This has gone on long enough.
Social distancing
For months now we haven’t been able to attend church or eat in a restaurant, and we must stay six feet apart from people to contain the COVID-19 virus. Yet, all of those protesters were bunched together by the thousands. Going to church or a restaurant is safer. The spikes in the virus will come within a few months.
Voting scam
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that state Rep. Andy Vargas promoting vote-by-mail legislation is part of a scam by Democrats to rig elections. Voters in Massachusetts and every state already have the ability to vote by mail. They're called absentee ballots.
Another shooting
I would be more sympathetic to the "interfaith leaders" about George Floyd had I’d heard a word from them about the murder of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in 2017. But, of course, that was different since she was a white woman killed by a black cop, so naturally her life doesn't matter.
Minor complaints
People in Lawrence are complaining about fireworks? Rome is burning and they’re complaining about the smoke. Weak leadership, along with the vilification of the law and those who uphold it, are emboldening the lawless to do as they please, with the support of mobs of protesters screaming to disband police. Thanks to the movement to destroy America, no police officer in their right mind would risk the confrontation for such a petty offense. Look around. There are bigger problems to solve.