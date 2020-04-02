Warned or not
In last Sunday’s interview with Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump has blood on his hands because he didn’t act fast enough when he closed our borders on Jan. 25. Well, I just listened to the replay of an interview that Pelosi gave from San Francisco’s Chinatown where she told everyone to come down and spend their time because everything there was fine. When was that interview? Late February. Does anyone listen to these biased liberals anymore? Not this independent voter.
Litter reprieve
Now that there’s no school, there’s a huge decrease in empty nip bottles at the bus stops.
Community service
It’s so nice to see Jim Desjardins of Daisy Cleaners in Salem, N.H., offering free cleanings of uniforms for front-line medical workers. He also offers free flag pressings for all of the funeral homes in town. God bless Mr. Desjardins.
Safe distance
It’s good that Market Basket is limiting certain hours for shoppers. They are trying to keep shoppers six feet apart, however they also should have shoppers go down one aisle and up the next. When you have people going down one aisle and others coming up the same aisle, there's no way are they staying six feet apart. At the check-out, there's no way shoppers and cashiers are six feet apart, or baggers are six feet apart. It’s almost impossible to do.
Equal time
President Trump gets at least an hour of daily national TV coverage with all of these press conferences regarding the pandemic. Considering that we are in the midst of a presidential election, I demand that Joe Biden be given equal time on national TV so that he can articulate his strategy to the American people.
Tragedy ignored
I guess the Holyoke Soldiers Home tragedy is not newsworthy enough for The Eagle-Tribune. Bodies were held in refrigerated trucks at the facility for days to avoid spreading the virus due to federal guidelines. These veterans deserve honor, dignity, and respect. Please tell the story.
Reprieve
I see where Lawrence is extending deadlines for taxes and water bills. That should help many people. Methuen and Haverhill should step up to the plate and do the same.
Working together
Methuen's mayor and City Council seem to finally be working together, and it shows. Great job everyone on keeping our city safe.
No rush
The Haverhill City Council made one precipitous decision to ban plastic bags — a decision made without considering the unintended consequences. Now a pandemic is forcing them to delay another rash decision — a vote to change the City Charter. There is no critical reason to change the charter, no danger if they don't. Has anyone considered that changing to ward councilors might be divisive and pit one part of the city against another? The fact that other communities use this system is not a good reason to do anything. Take more time, justify the need and value, ask what happens if we do and if we don’t.
Speed limits
The city of Haverhill could vastly increase its coffers by enforcing existing speed limits on Kenoza Avenue, Lawrence Street, Main Street and Primrose Street.
Not riding
I read the article about the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority with great interest. I took its transportation to my medical appointments, which are three times a week. I stopped riding two weeks ago because drivers were not wearing personal protective equipment, and there was no social distancing among passengers. Many sick, elderly and immune-compromised people use its transit, and they do not seem to care. I no longer get rides with them for my health.
Short blanket
Life is a short blanket. We don't realize the important role a blanket plays in our lives. Pull it up and your feet get cold. Yank it down and your shoulders freeze. Draw up your knees, and finally everything is just right -- until it's yanked away when your wife rolls over.