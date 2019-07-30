No incentive
I believe college tuition should be lowered. I believe the Pell Grant should be reexamined and provide more money for students. But I also believe that when you are given something important for free, like college, the desire and incentive to accomplish goals also gets removed. Nothing is equal to nothing.
Not shared
State Rep. Andy Vargas tells us Haverhill will get more school aid, and we learn right away it will be used to support English language learners. So, once again, the money will not benefit all students. Haverhill students are always short changed. How about legislation for busing to ensure all towns and cities share the burden of educating students who are learning English? Students can be bused to Andover, North Andover, Masconomet, etc. Oh, wait, voters in those places are the same ones who vote against charter schools (which would benefit students from Haverhill) and vote against new housing if it’s not worth at least $500,000. It’s OK as long as it’s not in their backyard.
For or against
How can Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaign to fight corruption and restrain corporate power, even as she has fought for big corporations and been hired to lobby for them. One or the other, which is it?
Don’t encourage her
The Eagle-Tribune left out one word from its Sunday headline about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s appearance in Derry — “small.” She drew a small crowd of people (some not of voting age, but were counted), whose number represented 5.3% worth of the town’s registered voters. The voters of New Hampshire need to stop encouraging her. Warren has lined her pockets for years and is looking to do so again. If she lied to get a professor’s job, what else is she lying about? She’ll lose, for sure.
Rally size
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's crowd of only 550 people — which was an exaggeration — demonstrated that very few American citizens are buying the free-stuff rhetoric that she and her fellow liberal Democrat candidates peddle. President Donald Trump has rallies with nearly 100 times as many people, and the enthusiasm is stronger because he is more realistic, factual and pro-America. Trump’s crowd size and enthusiasm prove the majority of citizens are thoughtful enough to realize nothing is free in this life, and these liberal Democrats are just pandering. Absurd promises of more free stuff will never come to fruition.
Vandals
The old adage is, if you build a wall, they will write on it. Too bad Methuen had to power-wash the wall on the rail trail. We know the vandals will be back. Maybe Methuen will get smart and install a couple of cameras to watch over the wall.
Boost for schools
Kudos to state Rep. Andy Vargas, whose work on both the Education and Ways and Means committees has helped to secure $58,353,924 in Chapter 70 local education aid for Haverhill for fiscal 2020. This is an increase of $3.7 million from last year. There is great hope that Gov. Charlie Baker will sign this budget this week. Also, kudos to School Committee members Sven Amirian, Paul Magliocchetti, Gail Sullivan and Richard Rosa, who work tirelessly with Superintendent Margaret Marotta to bring long-awaited progressive change to Haverhill schools.