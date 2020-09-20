Late news
I saw a press conference in which White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany described the cowardly ambush of two Los Angeles sheriffs deputies, one of whom is the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old child. I was thinking, "Why is she describing this, we've all seen this on our televisions?" Then it occurred to me that some people might be CNN viewers, and this is the first they are hearing of it.
Close friend
The contributor of "Pay him" must be a family member or close friend of Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon. The only people I know who deserve such a high salary, from a contract that never should have been drafted to begin with, are fighting on the front lines in war zones. Solomon's paycheck is a disgrace to Methuen.
Fires everywhere
I see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put her ice cream down long enough to realize that half of America is on fire from arsonists, forest mismanagement, Democrat agitation and "mostly peaceful protests." It's about time.
Needed repair
For the recent commenter about a “newly paved” street, maybe it needs some type of unforeseen fix with a gas line in order to prevent another gas disaster. I’ll take my chances with digging up the new street for repair work any day.
Non-scientific
First, President Donald Trump's assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, Michael Caputo, pressured scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to alter COVID-19 data and reports before they became public. The reports weren't optimistic enough and would undermine Trump's public claims that the coronavirus is “under control.” Then, Caputo just substituted the administration's version, and to heck with the science.
Time for a change
Have you seen the latest numbers? The median U.S. household income hit an all-time high of $68,700 last year. First-time jobless claims have fallen again, and continuing jobless claims have fallen by over 900,000. Obviously it's time for more lockdowns, burning and looting. Democrats can't afford to have the economy look like it's gaining strength going into the election.
Mask sharing
Today a postal employee waited on me inside the Bradford post office without a mask. Really? How is that legal? I should've been kind and given her one of mine.
Yes or no
Methuen City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio was the only councilor to let police Chief Joseph Solomon off the hook by voting "present" when the council took its vote of no confidence in the chief. It should've been an easy "yes" or "no" answer. Of all the councilors I voted for last year, DiZoglio has disappointed me the most.
Frozen dinner
Gov. Charlie Baker has given a great gift to the restaurant industry that has been decimated by his continued lockdowns. He has extended the "outdoor dining" time frame to Dec. 1. That's terrific. Just make sure you don't sit too close to the street in case the snowplow comes by and buries you.
No treats
Someone from Bradford, aka Haverhill, complains that children from Lawrence and Methuen go trick or treating in their neighborhood. Where did they get that idea? Do they take license plate numbers or ask for IDs before giving out Tootsie Rolls? Give me a break. If you don't want to hand out candy, don't do it. By the way, I live in Methuen and my children have never gone to Haverhill for trick or treating.
Same risk
Sorry to the submitter of "Vote in person," but handing your ballot to a town or city clerk is even worse than participating the fraud calling itself "mail-in voting." Nine out of 10 clerks in Massachusetts are Democrats, and if you don't think they would love to shred your ballot for President Donald Trump, you're fooling yourself.