Coffee time
Is there any chance that the Saturday morning coffee hour at the Old Town Hall in Andover will open again? That was a nice place to get together.
Rat infested
Haverhill wants to build a new animal shelter because the current one is infested with rats. The price tag is being touted as north of $1 million. It would seem we could spend about one tenth of that money to eliminate the possibility of rat infestation while making substantial updates to the current facility. The city can't find the money to make a pedestrian safe on Route 97, which should have been upgraded a century ago. The savings from the animal shelter would be a great place to start the funding for that project.
Trump’s party
I keep hearing Republicans talking about how much better off the party would be without former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Well, more people voted for Trump last year than any other Republican presidential candidate in history, and he just cleaned up at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July with 70% of the straw poll vote. So, maybe we'll keep the party and get rid of all the forever war, bipartisan, hyper-inflation spending Republicans — or as they’re more accurately known, "Democrats.”
State ID
Why is Rep. Tram Nguyen conflating driver’s licenses with voter IDs on Monday’s editorial page? She asserts a voter will be required to spend $115, plus fees for driver education, to get a driver’s license to satisfy the voter ID requirement, when all the ballot proposal requires is a valid government-issued photographic ID. A Massachusetts ID card can be obtained from the Registry of Motor Vehicles for $25, and it’s valid for five years. If she wants to argue against voter ID and the supposed onerous burden it places on low-income people, at least get the facts straight.
Affordable rent
I laughed at the article about how the city of Haverhill is mulling new affordable housing rules. Aren’t the Democrats already doing that by trying their best to continue a moratorium to fleece landlords by not forcing people to pay rent? All rent would be affordable then, wouldn’t it?
Touching ceremony
I would like to thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Methuen for the wonderful Purple Heart ceremony. It was tactfully done, professional and heartfelt. The Junior ROTC was spot on, and the young lady singing the national anthem and “God Bless America” was amazing. Thank you.
We see them
A strange car in your neighborhood drops someone off, to be picked up immediately by another car, and 10 minutes later the same two cars exchange the passenger again. Or a strange car parks, a person gets out and is then picked up, and 10 minutes later they’ve returned. Or a strange car is parked in your neighborhood with someone inside, a bicyclist or moped comes by, and did they just exchange something? Come on, people, come out of your houses when these cars appear and get these drug dealers out of our neighborhood. They come to quiet neighborhoods because they think no one sees them. We see them.
Response times
Traffic bumps on many Lawrence streets slow down traffic, but what’s worse, they slow down emergency vehicles. The city should please make these bumps temporary for the sake of those in need of an ambulance, fire truck or police.
Unproven
State Rep. Tram Nguyen recently claimed that only "one provable" instance of Massachusetts voter fraud has occurred since 2015. Well, of course, if no one ever properly checks for speeding on our highways, we’ll have no "provable" instances of speeding. Should we continue traveling on the honor system?
Purple Heart city
Thank you to the Methuen city councilors and all who worked so hard to make this a Purple Heart community. Now I can’t wait to see the signs proudly displayed on our streets. The veterans and families should be shown the respect they deserve.