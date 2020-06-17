Disregard
I am a North Andover resident and during a recent shopping errand to Salem, N.H., I immediately noticed the lack of social distancing and facial coverings. I truly understand the “live free or die” concept, but to witness overwhelming disregard for public safety and current virus concerns was disappointing and frustrating. One might question why I chose to drive there for my errand. Out of respect for my fellow man, I wore a mask and gloves, and carried hand sanitizer. These guidelines are in practice for a reason.
Security detail
Donald Trump Jr.'s eight-day trip to Mongolia last year, during which he hunted a rare breed of sheep, cost taxpayers more than $75,000 in Secret Service protection. Mind you, this was at his request.
Right-hand man
It’s unfortunate that the Methuen lieutenant will face no punishment. He is one of the chief’s right-hand men. It’s so obvious that the chief is covering for him.
Byrd’s legacy
Some people want to tear down George Washington and Thomas Jefferson monuments. Well, how about the great Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.? He has more roads and buildings named after him. All he did was hold up the civil rights bill that President Lyndon Johnson wanted to push though the Senate. He was also a Klan member. But, wait, he was a Democrat.
‘History has stopped’
No one can improve upon the following from the book "1984" by George Orwell, who foresaw the maniacal and enraging attempt by evil forces who’ve deemed themselves arbiters of morality and justice to tear down the republic: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."
Free items
I wonder who’s footing the bill for all of the free COVID-19 tests for the protesters. Oh wait, it’s me and all the other hard-working Americans who don’t have time to protest. It's just another free item added to the list. Maybe they should go get jobs and move out.
Fireworks silencers
The only way the M-80s will stop in Lawrence is if our State Police do a sting. Watch the Massachusetts plates and pull them over as they come over the state line. Please, we are begging them to help us.
Civilian flagmen
The cost of police could be reduced in every town and city by allowing civilians to work as flagmen on construction sites. Most states use civilians - not this one. This is solely due to the powerful police unions blocking all attempts at enabling legislation.
Far left
State Rep. Andy Vargas is playing this left-wing game and doesn't represent the people or best interests of Haverhill. The city does not need its own version of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We need a mainstream individual, not a leftist ideologue.
Support police
Remove the “Blue Lives Matter” flags? These people put their lives on the line. Advocating the takedown of any sign or flag that supports them is to ridicule them.
Yankees in Tara?
We have a copy of “Gone With the Wind” in our house. How long before the woke mob demands we starting burning books?
Free testing
Now the state is offering free COVID-19 testing for protesters and looters. I doubt they offer free ones if you attend one of President Trump’s rallies. It's your typical Massachusetts double standard. What a joke.
Who’s in control
One simple fact explains all politics to modern Americans: More than 80% of Americans consistently support term limits, but all elected politicians and their lobbyists oppose them. And we have no term limits. So we know who really controls our country.
Toddler’s mask
Kudos to the parents of the toddler wearing a face mask, even thought it was uncomfortable. Such is a common courtesy to protect people near you. Thank goodness they’re not looking toward our president as a role model.