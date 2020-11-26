Entertainment TV
I’m 42 years old, and I’ve lived in Methuen my whole life. I want to thank the Methuen City Council and School Committee for providing me with great entertainment on Monday nights. Their meetings are better than any reality show on television.
Unaffordable
Haverhill is undergoing a construction boom of apartment buildings. However, all of are charging "market rates." That can be upward of $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom. Who can afford that? Maybe an upper-level corporate executive or a doctor married to a lawyer can, but certainly not the regular people who work in town -- nurses, teachers or the construction workers who build them. How about if the city leaders encourage more affordable housing beyond what's being built by the community non-profits?
Retreat
We can already see what effect Joe Biden will have once he takes office: People are becoming scared sheep. Maybe they should join him by hiding in his basement while the rest of us live our lives to the fullest without fearing everything.
Moving on
President Donald Trump lost. Whether he admits it doesn't matter. On. Jan. 20, there will be a new president. There's no value in caring whether he accepts his loss or what he does after leaving the White House.
A way to win
President Donald Trump and his followers seem to be operating on the theory that the person who acts craziest will win the argument. But the laws of our country don't care if you scream and shout and throw tantrums. None of it makes you right.
Not perfect
Federal, state and local authorities have immersed themselves in every aspect of our lives and are committed to making sure they remain in control of it. There's no way the millions of COVID-19 tests administered are 100% accurate. Our rights are being taken under the guise of safety.
The last thing
President Donald Trump, at 6 foot 3 inches, is a tall man. But his refusal to concede the election despite his team’s inability to produce evidence of any significant irregularities shows he is, at his core, a small man. As Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander recently said, "When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do." People will remember Trump as a sore loser.
No fuss approach
I don't think the superintendent, teachers, students and parents of Salem, N.H., get enough credit for the in-class attendance of students from day one. They took all the commonsense precautions and opened school, per usual, without all the fuss other school districts around the country are going through. Congratulations to all for this no-nonsense approach. Life has to go on with common sense.
Kids in school
In Haverhill, the School Committee is not following the science. The Centers for Disease Control have stated that the best place for children is in school. Their education is failing. When in school, they are safe as they follow the science and experts' guidelines. Not being there creates hardships on family incomes and jobs. The teachers union is leading the committee in the remote direction. It's time for the School Committee to lead.
Follow the rules
Everyone is tired of the virus. The problem is, it is costing us greatly. If it wasn't for the change in figuring out the stage we're in, we would be in red, as we were before. People should follow the instructions, and we wouldn't have all the new rules thrown at us. Just wear a mask, wash your hands, stay six feet apart, and follow the arrows on the stores' floor.
Freedom lovers
If so-called adult Americans are upset with the contributor who went to New Hampshire and will be having 11 people over for Thanksgiving, maybe they should move to North Korea or Venezuela. Whatever happened to America and her freedoms?