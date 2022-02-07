Clean up the roads
The city of Lawrence has been doing a horrible job with plowing and parking enforcement. Most of these roads are so bad it’s like a one-lane road because the plow drivers are scared to get close to the curb and the police don’t enforce the parking ban.
Fair is fair
I think since the RNC/GOP now describes the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection as “legitimate political discourse” then they must now endorse all left-wing, liberal or BLM protests, too
Mistake vs. dangerous
Joe Rogan is responsible for spreading COVID-misinformation to a large audience. Comparing this to someone not knowing a song isn’t Neil Young’s is ridiculous. COVID misinformation kills people, and even Rogan has conceded that he’ll now include mainstream COVID experts.
Thank you to postal workers
I just want to acknowledge the dedication of our mail carriers in Salem, N.H. The old saying that snow or rain will not stop delivery has always been followed through. Thank you for your service.
Mad at mandates
The reason so many of us are refusing to take the COVID shot is because we recognize the dangers of a slippery slope. Based on the logic of the shot mandates, then there is no reason they can’t mandate your cancer treatments, diets or even send you for a lobotomy.
Moving south an option
I think Methuen should charge for snow removal by the street. The complainers of no sand and whatever should get their wishes but they can pay for it, not me. I have a snow-capable vehicle as I and I don’t need the added taxes to support these demands. I say grow up or move south.
Silencing the opposition
The only arguments Democrats win are the ones they ban their opponents from participating in.
Blame Daryl Hannah
Don’t judge Neil Young too harshly, he is just doing what Daryl “Yoko Ono” Hannah is telling him to do.
Hard to reach
The writer was correct that it’s hard to get a person on the phone at the MassGeneral Brigham conglomerate. Pentucket Medical, too. I have always thought it was a heck of a way to run a medical center, not being able to contact your physician in a timely manner.