What he says
Just when you think you’ve heard it all from the mouth of our president, he says there should be no increase in background checks to provide more gun control, and that Jews shouldn’t vote for Democrats. When will his supporters wake up to who he is?
Rights and privileges
In response to Cynthia Muse's letter to the editor on Aug. 21, driving is a privilege, not a right. Firearms ownership is a right, and according to the Second Amendment, that right shall not be infringed (no restrictions or regulations). The National Rifle Association promotes firearms safety via numerous courses and pamphlets. An unarmed population is vulnerable to criminals and a tyrannical government. As for the taking of lives, the NRA's "Armed Citizen" tells true stories of how armed people protected the lives of others when seconds counted.
Democratic nonsense
Look at the 2020 field of Democrats doing back flips to look like anything other than what they really are -- upper-class elites who want you to do as they say, not as they do. First there was Sen. Elizabeth Warren with her fraudulent Native American (not white) heritage and DNA-test political ad that was groan-worthy enough to be on an episode of "Veep." Then there was Sen. Kamala Harris complaining about how racist it was that she was bussed to upper-class schools in white neighborhoods (like the one where she lives now), as she accosted Joe Biden. And, of course, Robert Francis O'Rourke was branding himself as "Beto" to sound Hispanic (not white). Now, even their mouthpieces are getting into the act, with CNN commentator Chris Cuomo inventing racial slurs that were allegedly thrown at him. Is anyone buying this nonsense?
Self-sufficient
There should be rules that require immigrants to show they won’t be a burden on taxpayers. It’s taxpayers who end up covering their health care, housing and food -- not the politicians. They should seek jobs and not require public assistance. To come here and live off the system, and not try to find work while someone else pays the bill, is not right.
Background checks
A frequent letter writer wails about mass shootings. I don't profess to have all the answers, but I would invite him to attempt to buy a gun of any size or caliber without the required background check. As for registration, again, I would wager he's never gone through the process. Every weapon purchased from a firearms dealer has the serial number listed on a form when the purchase is made. The writer uses Massachusetts and other states as examples of common-sense gun laws. Yet, Massachusetts cannot control daily shootings. I've never read that law enforcement attempted to track where criminals have either stolen or illegally bought their weapons. Prosecute that. Our society has no respect for life -- solve that one.
True meaning
In response to Jo Distefano's letter, no American is allowed to buy a machine gun. Those have been banned for a long time. People should learn the difference between machine gun, semi-automatic rifle and fully automatic rifle. Second, the militia and police are not the same. The militia is composed of civilians. Read about Lexington and Concord -- police didn't do that, civilians did. Third, the National Rifle Association isn't distorting the Second Amendment, the government is. Those rights are not to be infringed. The NRA is promoting its true meaning. Historically it was created to protect yourself by whatever means necessary, both from bad people and a tyrannical government.