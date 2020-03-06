Profit plan
Eversource wants a big rate increase in New Hampshire, claiming it's for upgrades and maintenance. They apparently need the money to pay to buy Columbia Gas, thus protecting their stockholders, maintaining profits, and gaining even more profits.
Housing buyouts
How is $500,000 affordable housing? Oh, right, developers tout that they will build so many affordable housing units, then they buy out, which means they can sell them for whatever price they want. Methuen’s elected officials dropped the ball again.
Much anxiety
Bill Clinton now says he was fighting political anxiety when he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky. What was he experiencing when he had that 12-year affair with Gennifer Flowers and all the others?
Clean and pray
I saw on television that doctors recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds to make sure they’re washed thoroughly, and that singing “Happy Birthday” twice will ensure 20 seconds go by. I suggest slowly saying the Lord’s Prayer. It will take 20 seconds. You will have clean hands and you will also feel better.
Late ballot
I also received my ballot late in Methuen, not due to City Hall but the post office. What’s wrong with the postal service?
Look inward
Sen. Elizabeth Warren blames her poor performance across the country on sexism. Yet a majority of voters in the country — including in Massachusetts, the state she represents, where she finished third, and Oklahoma, her home state, where she was fourth — are female. With that information, maybe she should be looking at the candidate and what she stands for, rather than blaming voters.
Fresh air
Thank you to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry for bringing common sense back to City Hall. It’s clear that he’s putting residents first. I’ve had several positive interactions with City Hall under his leadership. Such a breath of fresh air.
Small donation
Don’t be fooled. President Trump’s decision to donate his salary is meaningless, compared to the millions of dollars he’s made off the presidency, both from taxpayer spending at his properties and from constantly using his position to boost his businesses.
Lazy voters
All of those "wasted votes" in the Democratic primary should be a wake-up call that: 1. Democratic politicians care about partisan power far more than their voters; and 2. Early voting is a scam that should be ended for a number of reasons. There are already accommodations for the elderly, infirm and handicapped voters. Widespread early voting is simply meant to help get lazy, disinterested young people to vote. People who cannot be bothered to show up on Election Day or get a valid absentee ballot don't need to pollute our politics anyways.
