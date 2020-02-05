Antics forgiven
The person upset at the fact that Jay-Z sat during the the national anthem evidently missed the antics of the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the same event. He talked, laughed and gestured throughout the entire anthem, while his (immigrant) wife stood with her hand over her heart. His supporters are so blind to his vulgar, ridiculous actions. However, when President Barack Obama dared wear a tan suit, they were highly offended.
Disgust with Dems
After watching President Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, I was totally disgusted with the attitude of the Democrats. They were either all talking and laughing together or using their cell phones. And at the end, what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did by ripping up the copy of the speech that was given to her, and just throwing it on the desk, was pathetically disgraceful. And she kept mumbling about something most of the time. No wonder these Democrats are going to lose.
User error
I saw Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst say, “We had a technology problem in Iowa" this week. It’s not true. They had another Luddite politician problem. Whenever these bureaucrats are forced to embrace any innovation, they screw it up, be it John Podesta with his Gmail password ("password”) that the Russians “hacked,” Hillary Clinton sending documents to Anthony Weiner by email to be printed out, the Office of Management and Budget network being compromised by China for a full year before it was discovered, or Rep. Lance Gooden being caught on C-SPAN last year while putting his PIN (“1111111”) into his phone. Technology is not the problem.
Big pension
What miraculous feat does any public employee do to deserve being paid 80% of their salary, plus benefits, for the rest of their lives after retiring? Can you name even one job in the private sector for which someone is provided this incredible payout? The amount of money the average retiree saves for their retirement is paid to them in less than two years upon retiring, leaving taxpayers the burden of funding this scam for every public retiree. Is it any wonder governments at every level have millions of dollars of unfunded liabilities?
Not a sanctuary
Haverhill is not listed as a sanctuary city anywhere on the websites that list sanctuary cities. The mayor’s office told me it is not a sanctuary city. I don’t recall ever hearing anything about it becoming a sanctuary city. Why do people keep saying in Sound Off that it is?
Chief’s pay
The lieutenant colonel of the Massachusetts State Police, in charge of 2,300 people, earns $241,000. The chief of the Methuen police, Joe Solomon, who is charge of roughly 120 people, earns $325,000. How and why is this even possible?
Same channel
President Trump has been politically labeled by the Democratic candidates as a fraud, cheat, liar, criminal, demigod and, most recently, vicious and vindictive. When these political ads are shown by the likes of Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, I immediately grab for my remote control and change the channel. This is the power I have at that moment, but there is a higher power in the voting booth. As you stand there waiting to decide and make your mark, think hard and carefully. If you choose what is truly right, you don’t need to change the channel.
Don’t hide
Another shooting in Haverhill, and again it’s reported on Page 8. Why is the newspaper hiding all of these shootings and crimes in Haverhill? This is front-page news that everyone should know about.