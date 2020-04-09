Second front
We’re now at the COVID-19 apex for New York City, which has become the symbolic and physical apex for the United States. There will be others, and the human cost will still be great, but the New York apex is "the mount,” as Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls it. A medical team on the COVID-19 task force can and will continue to fixate on reducing and containing that human cost, but it’s time for the "wartime president" to open the other front fully -- the economic one. Failure to deploy the economic component of the COVID-19 task force -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and the army of CEOs in America -- will also have a massive human cost as businesses are wiped out and economic activity is destroyed. Inasmuch as this can be called a war, it is a two-front one, let us not forget that.
Homework
The ad hominem attack on Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finnochiaro for her legitimate and responsible comments at the meeting was off-base. She obviously does her research and represents the residents admirably. Her only sin, in the eyes of some, is that she occasionally disagrees with the mayor. Good for her.
Funny faces
With everyone wearing or supposed to be wearing face masks, why doesn't someone create some funny faces on them, with mustaches or kissing lips or whatever, and make people smile and laugh for a few minutes? Peace and love to all.
Actual numbers
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act is a federal law designed to provide privacy standards to protect patients' medical records and other health information. It covers doctors, hospitals, health insurers and other providers. We are not asking for the names of persons having CODIV-19, we just want to know the actual numbers in each New Hampshire city and town. Why is the state playing games?
No mask or gloves
What was most disturbing to me about the ice cream stand situation was the picture in the newspaper of the owner looking out the window while holding an ice cream cup, with no mask or gloves on.
Parks clean-up
Instead of letting the Methuen Department of Public Works work every other week due to COVID-19, wouldn’t this be a good time for them to spread out in the city’s parks and get some long needed work done? There's lots of room in the parks for social distancing.
Class system
A state assessment on who lives or dies — are they crazy? Health care workers get special dispensation, regardless of any preexisting conditions? That, my friends, is a class system — one is more important than another. How far do we let this go? If two homes are on fire, will the one belonging to the firefighter be put out first? If there’s a car accident involving two people, do you rescue the police officer first?