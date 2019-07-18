50 years later
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chappaquidick, the day the “liberal lion,” Sen. Ted Kennedy, drove his car off a bridge on Martha's Vineyard and into a pond, where a 28-year-old passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned. Kennedy did not report the accident until the next morning. I've heard experts say she could have survived as long as two hours in the submerged vehicle. The end result was that Kennedy pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to two months, suspended. He never was charged appropriately with manslaughter, and he never spent a second in jail. His name and privilege bought him that. As punishment, Massachusetts reelected him seven more times to the U.S. Senate. However, it did cost him in that he lost whatever chance he had of becoming president the moment her body was pulled from his car.
News cycle
Are all of these seemingly loose cannon tweets from President Trump are actually part of some larger political strategy to dominate news cycles? I don't know, why don't we ask the two-dozen or so Democrats still running for president who haven't been able to get on national TV in four days, like they were Jeb Bush circa 2016?
Political stunt
The House resolution initiated by Democrats to impeach President Trump failed miserably. Only 95 Democrats voted for this absurd resolution. The result speaks volumes about Democrats in Congress. If they truly believed all the false accusations waged against President Trump, why wasn't the vote unanimous among their party? It's because they really don't believe the accusations, they just wanted to pull a pathetic political stunt. Well, it obviously backfired, proving once again that Democrats are all talk and no action.
Posted notice
It’s unbelievable that U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan would publicize on Facebook how to avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and tell the many illegal immigrants here to know their rights. Last I checked, the Constitution’s preamble begins, “We the people of the United States.” Illegal or undocumented immigrants are not included, though they are welcome to apply for citizenship. ICE gets a bad rap for doing its job and putting the lives of its agents on the line. We are a country of laws and must abide by them. A congresswoman posting notice for illegal immigrants and not paying more attention to the constituents who put her in office is offensive.
Immigration history
How is it that we can pick and choose which laws to enforce? The situation today isn’t much different than when our grandparents came through Ellis Island. People were detained, sometimes for months, at Ellis Island, not much different than they are today at the border. They were screened for illness, and they had to have a sponsor who would vouch for them and prove they had employment. They didn’t come here expecting the government’s help. Those who couldn’t pass those expectations were sent back. All I’m saying is, we have laws we need to follow or we will be no better than other countries.
Both sides now
The contributor who wrote, ”those who still support this immoral, venal and vanity-laden man (President Trump) … continue to use Sound Off and hostile letters to display proudly their anti-American point of view." Let me tell you, it's not us who riot in the streets and cause havoc when we loose an election. The name calling doesn't mean a thing, and the way, it's done on both sides. Yes, Trump is blunt when he speaks, but what he says about Democrats is the truth. This contributor only proves that by asking the editor to screen our letters, but his or her nasty letters are OK. You believe you should be heard, but the rest of us don't get a voice. How Democratic is that?