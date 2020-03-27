Paying for it
President Donald Trump and Congress are pushing through several trillion dollars in aid aid for the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus, to relieve displaced workers, and to bail out businesses. These measures will balloon the national debt unless they are paid for after the crisis is over. A source of income that would cause the least hardship to ordinary Americans and the economy would be to roll back the last few Republican windfall tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefited billionaires and giant multi-national corporations (and led to record deficits). Sadly, this will not happen. Republicans would much rather take it out of our social safety net programs.
Paper money
I’m all set with Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell throwing out their shoulders while patting themselves on the back for passing the biggest bailout in history. What is the only thing senators ever agree on? Spending money that doesn't actually exist, except on paper. Also, I’m all set seeing President Trump bragging about the biggest bill in history being passed under him. Does he know that when conservatives talk about government spending, bigger is not better? I get that we need to spend more, but how about being a little more reticent?
Little info
I saw in today’s newspaper that Salem, N.H., has reported one person with symptoms of COVID-19. The Health Department stated where this person was and how many times he or she was there. Why hasn’t Methuen done the same?
Needy city
I expect to see the National Guard in all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera waves his magic wand requesting the National Guard and gets it? Maybe if he’d cleaned his city in the first place, he wouldn’t need the National Guard.
Needy kids
When TD Garden was built in 1996, the Jacobs family was given a sweetheart deal by the state. The provision in place was that they would hold yearly events for disadvantaged school kids in Boston. In 24 years, there hasn’t been one event.
Lead by example
The same Methuen city councilors who harass our hero police are afraid to conduct their meeting at City Hall? It’s ridiculous. They want to meet remotely “to set an example.” Imagine how the first responders feel. If you expect your staff to work, you should lead by example.
Maddening photo
The photo of Congressman Seth Moulton in Thursday's newspaper is maddening. He claims he is self-quarantining at home with COVID-19 symptoms, but his 18-month daughter is sitting on his lap. Does he really have symptoms, or is he just looking for publicity and sympathy?
Gross idea
Really, Haverhill? Chelmsford is yet another city releasing raw sewage down the Merrimack River, and you want river kayaking? That is so gross. We're struggling with people washing their hands, cleaning surfaces and hoping they don't die. How about dealing in reality and not feelings. It would be nice to have kayaking, but that’s more of an upriver activity.
Issue a warning
I have an idea to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. If someone tests positive for the virus, take their cell phone’s GPS information for the past week and either give it to them so they can contact the people they were in touch with to warn them, or create a map with multiple cell phones of positive patients so society can be warned.