Worker-shortage theory
Everywhere I go, I see signs for employment. The general theory is that people do not want to work. I beg to differ.
Perhaps if these employers had treated their employees with dignity, a decent wage and insurance, they would not be so hard up. Gone are the days of tyranny, where employees were treated as less than humans.
I do not feel sorry for employers who cannot find workers. Maybe they need to ask themselves if they treated their former employees with a shred of kindness. I think not.
Pot: What’s the big deal?
I do not understand the big fight against pot stores. Marijuana is nothing new. It has been around for ages. How is it worse than alcohol? It does not cause liver failure and a multitude of health worries like alcohol.
Lighten up Methuen. Perhaps, next, prohibition will come back.
Good luck with police hires
I hope Methuen fares better than Plaistow in hiring from the tainted Salem, New Hampshire, Police Department’s plagued “for hire” pool!
Rethinking vaccines
I’m starting to change my opinion on mandated vaccines and people losing their jobs.
As time goes by, we’ve begun to understand that eradicating COVID-19 “worldwide” is not going to happen. People who choose to get the shot will fare better if they get the disease; those who don’t won’t. And an annual vaccine, like the flu shot, is likely to come about, but shouldn’t be mandatory.
Voters hurt Leahy students
Shame, shame, shame on those who voted against or abstained from voting to approve a new or improved Leahy School. It is the children who are the losers.
Disappointed in council outcome
Haverhill lost again. The election of Shaun Toohey proves a City Council can operate with eight people and one empty head. Had Quimby been elected then it would have been a perfecta — or perfect storm.
A hole in the vaccine process
So I received the first two doses of Moderna vaccine in Massachusetts, where I live. I got the booster shot at my doctor’s office, which happens to be in Salem, New Hampshire.
Since My CDC record was beaten up I went to a vaccine distribution center in Massachusetts to get it replaced. To my surprise they had no record of my booster. Get this: because the database of vaccine detail for Massachusetts residents is for shots received here. There is no national data being kept in one database.
Good luck to those moving around the country!
Dog-walking courtesy
I agree about the dog walkers, but it isn’t just downtown it’s all over the city.
If you want to walk with your dog, take him around your own yard and let him do his thing, then walk. But some people don’t want their dogs damaging their own property, just their neighbor’s.