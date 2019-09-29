Smoking products
I don't smoke cigarettes, pot or a hookah, nor do I vape, but the people running the state are absurd. Banning vaping but allowing the sale of bongs for marijuana is ridiculous. Both operate similarly. The people who are ill or dead after vaping used unsanctioned products. It's no different than people putting a little weed into hand-rolled cigarettes, or doing illegal drugs. You do your own thing, you suffer your own consequences. Now, let’s get onto advertising for the new pot shops in Haverhill, all while telling our youth that smoking is bad.
Drug diagnosis
Well, it looks like President Donald Trump was right about Lawrence. Remember about a year ago when he was in Manchester and said that Lawrence is one of the big drug cities. It looks like he knew more about the city than Mayor Daniel Rivera does.
Asterisk
On the heels of news about 1,367 unsolved homicide cases in Boston dating back to the 1960s, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters of these murderers: “We’re looking and we will find you, and there’s no statute of limitations on murder.” There should be an asterisk next to that comment, pointing to a footnote stipulating, "unless you are an illegal immigrant living in a sanctuary city like Boston, in which case arresting you would be racist,” accurately reflecting her official law enforcement policies.
PAC money
I’m glad to see a man of the people and sworn enemy of dirty money, Sen. Ed Markey, preparing to receive $5 million in donations from the Environment Massachusetts political action committee. I guess the money he and other leftists want taken out of politics is just the money being donated to their opponents.
Sad state
All the fine efforts by law enforcement to nab the fentanyl traffickers are outstanding, however the sentences handed down by these judges thwart those efforts. I see sentences that are months long, with the longest maybe being three years. That’s insane. No wonder they’re pleading guilty. They do the crime because they can afford to do the time. Only in liberal Massachusetts. After all, we can all get legally stoned, so I guess fentanyl must not be that big a deal. What a sad state.
Leaving
Tell me why Lawrence is a sanctuary city. Do its leaders and citizens enjoy daily headlines about being a drug distribution center for New England? Wake up, Mayor Rivera. I’m moving out.
Missed points
As an independent conservative, I read Bob Pokress’ recent letter to the editor. He stated some of the facts but missed others. First, President Bill Clinton benefited from the efforts of President George H.W. Bush and a technology explosion. President George W. Bush received unverified advice and unfortunately acted on it. Saddam Hussein killed over 300,000 of his own people with weapons of mass destruction; if one waits 11 years to go looking, they may not be where one would think. As regards President Barack Obama, the letter didn’t mention eight years of war; the lowest economic growth in history; a record number of mass shootings; record numbers of people on food stamps; record high healthcare costs; a record national debt; the worst riots since 1967; and the highest poverty level in history. Trump has spent three years repairing America after the socialist efforts of his predecessor.
Not this way
I agree 100% with the writer who complains about the suffragette march and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Things do need to improve but not this way. I am female. I had a situation in the ’70s when I was put down for taking a “man’s job,” but I stood up for myself and survived.