Won’t be controlled
To “mandate:” The problem is the government doesn’t know what they’re doing. They tell you to wear a mask yet when you see them in public they’re maskless. They don’t care about you. It’s all about control: Do as I say, not as I do. You be obedient. Not me.
Failed forecast
Meteorologists on Channel 5 forecasted between 1 and 3 inches of snow last weekend in the Merrimack Valley and the snow was to let up overnight. Well there are 6 inches on the ground now and it’s still snowing. With all the high-tech equipment at their disposal they still get it wrong.
It’s not that easy
More absurdity comes from “mandate is a mandate:” The level of conspiracy fantasy is astounding. There are laws in place and conditions that need to be met to declare a public health emergency, then put a mandate in place. The government can’t just decide to mandate lobotomies.
Where to park?
I don’t understand how Lawrence thinks it’s OK to allow people to add apartments to existing buildings that don’t even have off-street parking for the units that are already in existence. I’ve gone for variances and most of the time their main concern is parking. So what has changed?
Investigation warranted
I am glad Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — the poster child for Term Limits — is seeking a 19th term in the U.S. Congress. I can’t wait for her to finally be credibly investigated by the Republican majority next year. I bet she takes the 5th and retires on a full pension like former IRS boss Lois Lerner sometime in 2023.
Where’s the story?
Not sure which is the larger crime, the Clinton campaign and FBI spying on Donald Trump, or 90% of the media burying the story. If Richard Nixon were a Democrat, Watergate would have been a one-day, below-the-fold story that was buried the next morning.
Promises, promises
Well it has been 100 days since Brian DePena became mayor of Lawrence. He promised transparency in government, a cleaner city, COVID-19 numbers would drop, and a reduction in crime. Wait a minute, that was Frank Bonet – our shadow mayor – making those promises.
That’s disrespectful
The Consentino principal is teaching disrespect to the children by placing a bumper sticker that says, “Let’s Go Brandon,” on his vehicle. The phrase is code among Trumpers for swearing. The principal in question has long history of problems.