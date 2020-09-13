Get an Uber
All the money in Windham cannot buy common sense. The superintendent and School Board dropped the ball. Only a town without sidewalks would tell students they need to walk up to a mile to catch the bus. Where do I send my Uber bill?
Sell your belongings
A recent letter writer, with obvious "Trump Derangement Syndrome," appeared to complain that the top 10% of Americans owned 92% of the wealth in the U.S. Well, that’s capitalism. That’s simply the human condition. There will always be folks more capable than others. If you live in a wealthy community, like Salem, N.H., you probably own a home worth $500,000 or more, and have an income that would rival those folks in the top 10%. So, my suggestion is that those who really feel so strongly about the plight of the other 90%, should sell their possessions, give the money to the poor and rent an apartment. Then, you will have some credibility.
Seeking safety
Shouldn't all these teachers who claim they only want safety be locked up in their homes? I hope not to see you at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, hair salons or out in general. Practice what you preach, right?
Protection
Seatbelts, air bags and crumple zones together brought automobile fatalities to the lowest level ever. Face coverings, social distancing and adequate ventilation work together the same way if we wish to conquer COVID-19. Don't be a rebel unless you want the virus to stick around.
Standing too close
Teachers participating in these rallies are their own worst enemies. They claim they'll only return to work when it’s safe, but they don’t practice social distancing. I smell a scam.
Wartime president
President Donald Trump is not just to blame for the government’s response to the coronavirus. He is also trying to incite half the country into believing that it's a hoax and that the Americans who take the virus seriously are the enemy. And he claimed to be a "wartime president."
Don't stigmatize
Can we please cut our kids a break? Some kids went to a party and caught COVID-19, which really is not a threat to them personally, and now they're taking precautions to protect others who are at risk. End of story. Leave them out of these increasingly partisan debates - yes, the COVID-19 mask wars have become political footballs. Stop stigmatizing these members of our community. They are kids living through a pandemic, cut them a break.
Leftist culture
Notice a pattern of how the left infests and takes over every inch of pop culture? Pro sports was the last bastion of freedom to fall to leftist haranguing. Network news, cable news, movies, music, morning talk shows, late night talk shows, comedians -- all are leftist lecture circuits against President Donald Trump.
Terrible service
In the past two weeks the post office has lost my electric bill, two credit cards and my payments to the newspaper. They are single handedly ruining my excellent credit, and they left a package on my steps in the rain, with no plastic bag, Forget trying to handle my ballot.
Pay him
Methuen City Councilors Mike Simard, Steven Saba, James McCarty and D.J. Beauregard should shut up and stop asking questions about police Chief Joe Solomon. Just see to it that he receives the $375,000 annual salary he is owed.
Known danger
Now we know, by his own words, that President Donald Trump knew in January how dangerous COVID-19 is. You have to wonder why he held big rallies and mocked people for wearing masks and social distancing, knowing all that time it would spread? Who would do that?
Deserved refund
Wake up, taxpayers of Massachusetts. Your local taxes were not properly spent on school maintenance, and now your state and federal tax payments are being spent on routine maintenance needs that have been neglected by elected officials for the decades. You deserve a refund.
No consequences
In March 2014, the hard drives and emails of Lois Lerner and her staff were wiped, including backups, in violation of preservation orders and subpoenas. No one went to jail or was fired. In 2016, Hillary Clinton used a program to scrub the private email server she used as secretary of state, which was part of an FBI investigation. James Comey elected to not prosecute. Now we find that the staff of special counsel Robert Mueller, who should have been the last player in the Russia hoax saga, deleted records from federally owned cell phones. There will be no charges or firings. Why do rioters keep rioting? The same reason swamp dwellers keep obstructing justice: There are no consequences.