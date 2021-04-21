Treatment plans
In the 1970s, we built wastewater facilities to treat domestic waste, and the rivers were supposed to clean themselves. Millions of dollars were spent "separating" stormwater runoff, which went into the nearest brook or stream. In the '80s the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided "all runoff" has polluting potential, thus everything must go through treatment plants. The problem now is, as in Haverhill, flows can jump from a rate of 6 million gallons per day to more than 60 million in a half hour. That's why we have overflows. Separating was the only feasible way to go.
Corporate taxes
President Joe Biden and the Democrats all need a financial education. Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes because he's tired of the people being fleeced, will only fleece the people more. Corporations really don't pay taxes, their customers do. Their profits benefit far more than the top 1%; they benefit government workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers and anyone else with a pension, 401k, IRA, mutual fund or cash value life insurance product.
Mental health
Here we go again, as President Joe Biden talks about gun control. Any person who goes out and murders innocent people apparently has absolutely no control over that gun. The person is a sick minded individual, and at some point, that uncontrollable mind was unleashed on the public. Gun control statements are an easy way to show you care about lives lost. When does this president or any other official address mental health concerns?
Sign of spring
For the contributor who complains about the food truck in the Bradford common, I guess looking at the old Woolworth building for years wasn’t tacky enough. Someone making a living for his family and providing a unique place to get a hot dog -- and who is liked by many -- also gives us a sign of spring when he shows up. From a Bradford girl of many, many years, there are many things that can be considered tacky, but this is not one of them.
Tech giants
It was recently announced that Microsoft has made a deal to acquire the voice recognition software company Nuance. Meanwhile, Congress is holding hearings on the outsized power of technology companies. They don't seem to get that the best way to "break up" a giant corporation is to not let it get big in the first place. Unfortunately, the regulating agencies -- the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission -- always rubber-stamp these mega-mergers, regardless of what party is in power. They think that they work for the corporations, rather than us.
Divisive Dems
As Democrats roll out inflammatory and deceptive campaigns - packing the U.S. Supreme Court, bailing out labor unions, opening borders - one wonders if they're like children trying to see what they can get away with before their parents stop them, or if they are just trying to continue to fray the nerves of the public because they find us easier to rule when we are this divided. Whatever their endgame, it's clear modern Democrats are a political pox on our house and need to be removed from office.
Final tally
The Washington, D.C., medical examiner quietly filed its report, and the final tally from Jan. 6th is officially one homicide -- the shooting of the 35-year-old, unarmed supporter of President Donald Trump, an Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt. (The officer who shot her has not been identified.) Other deaths were determined to be the result of heart attacks, a drug overdose or, in the case of Officer Brian Sicknick, strokes and natural causes. Where are our nation's journalists? Maybe put your biases aside and start reporting what is really happening.