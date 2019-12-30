More traffic
It's not just the Bradford side of the bridge that deals with all that backed-up traffic. The Haverhill side contends with it, as well. Haverhill also has Lafayette Square's unrelenting traffic woes. Both areas are extremely poorly constructed.
Movie treatment
Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Bill Clinton, all the Kennedys, John Edwards — a litany of left-wing sexual predators come and go through our public square, but only Roger Ailes, disgraced Fox News chief, gets a celebrated feature film made about his sexual harassment woes. True, independent filmmakers made movies about Chappaquiddick and Gary Hart's dalliances, but those were swept under the rug. In contrast, “Bombshell,” about Ailes’ harassment of Fox anchors, is being propped up by all the networks and pushed for Oscars. The bias is nauseating.
Free stuff
Salem enjoys a state-of-the-art arts center, located at its $75 million renovated high school. It can host live orchestras with its orchestra pit. Then there is Tuscan Village. Over in Haverhill, the city throws money at gang issues but continues to struggle with gangs, drugs, shootings and now stabbings at High School events. It celebrates that all children qualify for free breakfast and lunch because we now have a higher percentage of low-income households. This will only draw more free stuff-loving people. I don’t understand why voters keep voting for the same. Now the City Council wants to ignore voters’ intent by denying the top vote-getter as council president.
Ballots and pot
A Sound Off writer opines that Joe Bevilacqua only won the top vote in the Haverhill council race due to ballot placement. This is common, and the top vote-getter should be elected council president, regardless of where his or her name falls on the ballot. The writer also asserts that legal pot sales will be a financial windfall. The fact is, statewide pot sales are lower than expected. In the meantime, illegal sales prevail. All council members know pot sales are now legal, and also that the city is awash in crime, and they all care about that. The law creates a layer of new problems and issues.
Sore thumb
A shoe museum complex for Haverhill’s Washington Square is a great idea, but a wicked modern eight-story building will stick out like a sore thumb. Can the new building marry historic and modern architectural design together so that it complements the historic brick buildings that already exist?
Maybes
I’ve seen a few recent posts regarding what Neil Perry might do when he takes office as Methuen’s mayor. Jennifer Kannan’s crew is still at it, speculating before he is even in the chair. Let him get in the seat first.
Which base?
An article in a recent edition of The Eagle-Tribune was headlined, "Trump to use impeachment to rev up base,” but wasn't the whole point of this impeachment by Democrats to rev up their base? It certainly isn't to convict the president of any crimes because the crimes just aren't there.
Police pack
I just read a Facebook post from the Methuen Police Department. How lucky are we, the taxpayers of Methuen? Apparently our police have not one, not two, but four canines. Most communities are lucky to have one. We have four. Oh, and two of them are bomb-detecting dogs. Seems like overkill.
Right foot
The writer of “Sour grapes” should stop assuming that when an item is published in Sound Off, it has to do with bashing Mayor-elect Neil Perry. The whole issue is about integrity, and Jana DiNatale has quite a lot to learn. She did nothing to improve the School Committee, and she has no knowledge of running a city. You're right about the City Charter, which is perfectly clear. We hope Perry chooses wisely for his chief of staff and starts off on the right foot.