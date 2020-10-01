Old goats
After watching Tuesday's debate -- or was it a "let me talk over you" oration -- I suspect we have two old goats with a total lack of respect, dysfunction of the brain and the least presidential presence. To what level we have lowered ourselves?
Straight talk
If you're not sure who you want for president, read Ed Brooks' letter in Wednesday's newspaper. He has the facts straight.
Radical half
Joe Biden keeps saying that if he's elected president, he will be the president of people who support him and people who don't. History tells a different story. When he was actually elected vice president with Barack Obama, theirs was the most politically hostile administration in history. They refused to take questions or interviews from Fox News. With Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, they removed the minority filibuster of circuit judges. Obama's famous quote from 2010 sums it up best, telling Republicans, "If you want, you can ride with us, but you've got to ride in the backseat." Biden, like Obama, will be a president for half of the country - the radical half.
Preparation
Joe Biden prepared for the presidential debate this week by taking jabs from Bob Bauer, a senior adviser and former White House general counsel playing the role of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump similarly prepared by taking questions from a hostile, left-wing media for the past four years.
Forest fires
President Donald Trump's best answer ever was about climate. He said rangers need to do their jobs and take care of the forest. With so many leaves everywhere and trees down, that’s why we have forest fires. Come on, please vote, and stop him from talking.
Comey's story
I see the Democrats who own Showtime are airing a fictionalized version of what James Comey and his cronies did in 2016 to distract from the emerging results about what he really did. It won't work. Comey should go to jail for trying to rig an election.
Anything to win
With what’s at stake today, I could never vote for a Democrat. They will do, say or make up anything in order to win an election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her hair done and went to church, when nobody else could. They don’t care about you or me -- just government control.
Pay attention
How is it that stories about ransomware cause the media's hair to catch fire and spark all sorts of alarmist reporting about the sanctity of elections, but watching state after state have mail-in ballots destroyed, discarded or defrauded while Democrats push to massively expand their use doesn't crack the headlines? America's eye is off the ball.
Missing nothing
The contributor of "Personal Foul" apparently is not regular football fan. If you were, you'd know commercials are only aired when there's an injury, a time-out, a challenge or the end of a quarter or half. You are not missing the game. Yes, there are plenty of commercials, but it's either watch the commercial or watch nothing while everyone is doing nothing on the field. The networks need to pay their bills too.
Uncounted votes
I would not call rejecting 18,000 ballots a success, as Secretary of State Bill Galvin suggested after the primary election. If anything, it's a wake-up call that voting-by-mail is not as safe as people say it is. Was your vote counted?
Net worth
Instead of talking about how much citizen Donald Trump paid in taxes years ago, why not ask how the guy who hasn't worked outside of government in 47 years has a net worth of $9 million, according to Forbes? And his son is apparently doing pretty well too.
Maskless masses
Haverhill is now a "red" city for spread of COVID-19, and we have many reasons. People are not wearing masks properly, or not wearing them at all. Businesses are allowing these people in their doors -- to play the lottery or stay and scratch or play Keno. I would be more than happy to give the mayor and health director a tour of some of those places. Signs on the doors should say, "No mask, no service."
Free tests
Three cheers for Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor James Fiorentini for bringing free COVID-19 testing to Haverhill. I find it reassuring when government uses science and action to protect us.