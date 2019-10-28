Worst divorces
Many people all over Methuen and the world go through the worst divorces with children involved, and it’s a disgrace that Jennifer Kannan stands behind her supporters as they attack Neil Perry. I know people who’ve gone through the same circumstances and have educated and supported themselves as they moved on. Kannan should move on and try to obtain votes from people who actually believe she’s done a great job all these years. It won’t be me. Perry has my vote.
His embarrassment
The contributor who says, "Perry represents a fresh new start for Methuen,” cites dirty politics. Perry himself mentioned his "embarrassing restraining order" at a debate. The citizens of Methuen need to know the facts about this court order. Restraining orders are serious and should not be taken lightly. There is no negativity about it, his second wife was a victim. The writer apparently does not care about women’s rights and violence. What's shameful is that Perry’s supporters have turned the tables and are blaming Jennifer Kannan for something that he should be most embarrassed and mortified about.
Try again
The Democrats are flirting with the idea of nominating as their presidential nominee a pant-suited progressive technocrat senator, one who had to carpetbag from her own state to one with a blindly loyal Democratic base that would elect her to the U.S. Senate. Really? After what happened in 2016?
Chinese patents
I don’t want to hear any more about the NBA and China until we start talking about the president’s daughter and China — you know, the one with White House clearance who magically secured 16 new patents over there.
Military deaths
I spent a career as a reservist -- including multiple deployments -- and have seen behavior like we recently saw from the U.S. Army many times. There was an accident on Fort Stewart where "something went horribly wrong" and three young soldiers were killed during training, according to an Army spokesman. The spokesman concluded, "There will be no further information given out about this incident.” Where does our Constitution state that our armed forces are exempt from basic laws of public transparency? I've seen it happen dozens of times where the media is told, "It's national security, these aren't the droids you are looking for,” then goes away like a couple of dull-witted stormtroopers on Tattooine. Military fatalities should mandate full disclosure, within acceptable limits, to allow a public understanding and oversight by our civilian leadership.
Light enforcement
Remember when a Massachusetts governor signed a bill into law guaranteeing 18 months in prison of you are caught with a gun and you don’t have a license. I’ll bet if you looked up how many people have gotten that, you would not need two hands two count them.
Unnamed driver
A 16-year-old "juvenile" steals a car — without a driver’s license — and in the process of "returning" it hits and kills a pedestrian. He faces multiple felony charges, including manslaughter and intimidating a witness. Yet, we can’t know his name because the poor “boy” is a juvenile? Some liberal judge will probably go easy on him because he’s such a deprived lad. What a shame. This law needs to be changed. Release his name.