Grocery opening
I was so sorry to hear that Stop & Shop will be closing at The Loop. I wonder if this might be a good place for a Shaw’s or an Aldi? I am so tired of the same market everywhere you look. It would be nice to have some choices as to where to shop.
Turkey twist
It really was an awakening to read the take from an all-knowing letter writer who apparently believes our president has given aid to our enemy due to the troop withdrawal from Syria, not to mention the writer’s knowledge of the president’s phone conversation. I guess he was in the situation room along with the president and generals when these decisions were made. And what of the status of the ISIS leader, or the protection of the oil field for the Kurds? I guess he missed that meeting.
Smokescreen
Jennifer Kannan’s supporters cannot see through the smokescreen. She was on the clock for the police contracts and is responsible for the errors. Although she will not take responsibility, she continues to pass the buck. Integrity and accountability will be restored soon, when Neil Perry takes office as mayor of Methuen.
Woodwork
Neil Perry has no political experience, coming right out of the proverbial woodwork thinking he's suddenly everyone's best friend. I think not. Kudos to him for his Raytheon employment, but that doesn't make him the best choice for the highest position in city government. His ex-wife, working for the schools, represents one conflict of interest that would preclude his decisions regarding salaries and benefits. As for his past legal issues, blame Perry himself.
Be counted
Good news, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all of whom are up for reelection next year, will vote on whether to impeach the president. That's how democracy is meant to work: Let's see people put their names on these actions to overturn the results of the last election, and then we’ll see what the American voters think about it next November.
Many adults
Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta says up to 10 adults were on the playground when the 6-year-old child went missing from Bradford Elementary. I’ve worked for many years, and in several communities, as a playground and lunch monitor. I’ve never seen 10 adults working at one time.
Train wreck
Having lived in New Jersey and Louisiana, I thought I'd seen the worst of local government shenanigans. But since moving back, and in the year I've subscribed to The Eagle-Tribune, I've seen those centers of taxpayer abuse have nothing on Methuen. The Eagle-Tribune’s reporting of nepotism, self-dealing and corruption — all in plain sight — are mind boggling. Even more amazing is that anyone would consider actually voting for someone who was in the middle of this train wreck. Simply put, if a Methuen official wasn't a whistleblower, he or she was part of the problem. It's absurd to suggest they have suddenly grown integrity and are part of the solution.
Astro is born
President Trump attended a World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. When the camera turned to him, all the D.C. elites in their $1,000 to $5,000 seats (hey, what can I say, civil service is quite rewarding) booed him, and their fellow swamp-dwellers heard their hated nemesis being properly panned. What the rest of the country heard was the birth of tens of millions of new Houston Astros fans.
Sign vandals
Candidate Shaun Toohey and his father-in-law, former Mayor William Ryan, were caught tearing down the signs of another candidate on video? How disgusting. This is why we voted both of them out of office and should never elect either again.