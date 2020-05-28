Dog threatened
Amy Cooper from New York City should not only lose her job but should also be charged with animal cruelty with a hefty fine. In watching the video, it appears the only one who was being threatened was her dog.
Pessimistic view
It’s becoming increasingly apparent that most stories about COVID-19 spread by Democrats and their pet media are at best overly pessimistic, at worst outright fraud. The latter seems to be the case with studies branding hydroxychloroquine as poison and the latest story that children are spreading some secret version of the virus. At what point do we concede that the left is simply yelling COVID-19 in a crowded theater, looking to stoke panic and keep the economy tamped down until after the election?
Stay focused
While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running around mooning at the far left in attempts to secure higher office, she’s completely botching the job she does have. Daily violation of her constituents’ civil rights, crumbling dams, a city of Detroit that was bankrupt before the pandemic and just a few years removed from the Flint drinking water fiasco. Maybe she should work on running the things government does have power over, instead of trying to lord over all those it doesn't.
Self-praise
I don’t know who is less productive, President Donald Trump or the Methuen City Council. They both seem more interested in praising themselves more than helping their constituents.
Two-way street
So Mayor Daniel Rivera thinks the federal government should provide more support to the city of Lawrence relative to COVID-19, despite his refusal to support the federal government relative to its sanctuary city status. Perhaps if Lawrence were not harboring so many criminals, there wouldn't be such a problem.
Golf weekend
It’s amusing that the commenter who regularly bashed President Barack Obama for golfing is quiet regarding the current White House occupant, who golfed away this past weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. And while golfing, he found time to unleash more childish taunts and insults via Twitter. What has happened to the Republican Party?
Missing police
When are police going to enforce traffic violations again? Speeding on highways and local roads is commonplace. Going through red lights, passing on left and right, and going around cars stopped for pedestrians — where have the police cars gone? Please become visible again and enforce.
Big expense
So Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon makes $6,000 a week. Add in the enormous salaries of all the captains, and no wonder the city is in such a mess. Watch our taxes get raised to pay for all of this.
Rat poison
I deployed twice with the Massachusetts National Guard. My leaders, appointed by civilian leaders of my state and country, had me take hydroxychloroquine every day I was in-country, so for about two years. No one in my civilian leadership, nor my military chain of command, had any problem with thousands of us soldiers doing so. But now that this drug might be helpful in restoring American confidence and restarting President Trump’s economy before the election, every Democrat in media and government acts like it’s rat poison.
No sitting
Does Gov. Chris Sununu really think it’s fair to open the beaches and no one can sit on the beach? This doesn't help the economy, especially after a summer rental that costs thousands of dollars each week.
Not NYC
The person who says Chief Joesph Solomon “deserves” every penny of his almost $6,000 weekly paycheck is either the chief himself, a relative or a friend. If anyone hasn’t realized it yet, we live in Methuen, not Boston or New York City. Do we forget how much money this man has cost this city?
Fear mongering
It’s clear from footage in Central Park where racist dog owners harangue bird watchers, and from Staten Island where mask mobs chase a woman out of a grocery store, and from police overreacting wherever they are deployed, that the left-wing with its COVID-19 shutdown and constant fear mongering is driving this nation more crazy than it already was. Time for America to change the channel and find some new sources of news.