Time’s up
When are they going to set term limits for people in the Senate and the House of Representatives? The president has a term limit, and that’s the highest office in government. They get elected and then vote for everything that corporations want. In the meantime they become millionaires. It’s not right.
Biden’s blunders
On Wednesday a Rasmussen Reports poll showed 52% of Americans want President Joe Biden to resign over the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the numbers would be higher did he not have the most unpopular vice president in American history. So what a blinder-wearing Biden supporter calls his "haters flooding Sound Off" is actually just prevailing sentiment being expressed in our news outlet of choice.
Biden’s backside
The image of President Joe Biden's back as he walks away from scripted press appearances without taking questions has become an iconic, emblematic image of his presidency — “Turn Your Back on Americans Better.”
Botched exit
President Joe Biden calls the withdrawal from Afghanistan a success. It is absolutely disgusting. With 13 service members and hundreds of civilians lost, he is completely irresponsible. Who in their right mind makes allies with the terrorist groups? He left hundreds behind even though, in his interview with George Stephanopoulos, he said we will leave no one behind. He lied again. Now we have no troops there; what are you going to do about it?
Sudden outrage
Republicans sure are sensitive about Afghanistan. Where was all of the outrage when President Donald Trump abandoned Syria and left military personnel to get slaughtered by ISIS? It's awfully convenient to only start getting upset now. But it’s typical of conservatives. Thank God Massachusetts is a blue state.
Negated side
In reference to the contributor of “Pick a Side,” I choose the right side, as most of us did in the prior presidential election, but unfortunately it was negated. Hopefully the midterm elections will cause our government to be again for and by the people.
One opinion
If your personal opinion disagrees with expert consensus on a technical topic, which is more likely? Is it that all of the experts know something you don’t, or that you alone solved a complex problem that experts have long been studying? It doesn’t matter much unless the topic is life-threatening.
Exemplary coach
Congratulations to Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire for his tremendous work. In 1959 his father, Dick Magurie, was a starting end on the Haverhill High football team. He was very good and could catch any ball thrown; I believe the team only lost one game that year. Mike Maguire is a great coach, and Haverhill High needs more coaches with his abilities.
Individual choice
I have had my COVID-19 vaccine shots because I chose to and because I felt it was in my best interest to do so. It is a “free country” as long as a person’s decisions only affect their own health? Don’t they have a right to choose, as adults and Americans? Anyone who has received the vaccine, as they did for themselves or perhaps their children, made that choice and are protected, maybe. But they should not try to control others’ views.
History lesson
The contributor of “Rewriting history” should revisit the time when President Donald Trump was in office. The economy was the best it had been in years, the U.S. recorded the lowest jobless rate ever, the stock market was at new highs, the border was under control, the U.S. had oil independence, and no American was left behind. The writer did make a good try at “rewriting history,” though.
Unqualified ticket
Now that President Joe Biden's administration is looking to be even more abbreviated than intended, caving to progressives and elevating a completely unqualified vice president doesn't look like such a bright idea. Few people are as unpopular as Biden in America today, but Vide President Kamala Harris, amazingly, remains so. She’s one of the most unpopular vice presidents in modern history, actually, according to recent polls. Maybe next time nominate qualified candidates to run the country?