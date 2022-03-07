Ups and downs
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” aptly describes Haverhill’s City Council action. The Best: Five councilors approving the Merrimack Street redevelopment and voting for Haverhill’s future. The worst: Two grandstanding councilors trying to make political hay, needlessly risking opportunity.
Make him accountable
It’s sad city councilors let the Methuen mayor off the hook for giving unauthorized bonus money to City Hall employees. The only way to make good is with taxpayer money, unless the mayor wants to cut the pay of his staff and him to cover the costs. Some council members are just yes people for mayor.
Selfish lockout
Greedy MLB owners and greedy players. Most could care less whether they ever play again. However there are many small businesses that depend on those games and fans that will be devastated due to these selfish groups. Shame on both sides.
Thanks for finding it!
Thank you to the person who found my mother’s hearing aid on the second floor of the Merrimack Medical Center in Haverhill and turned it into the audiology office. You are truly appreciated.
Childish antics
I am embarrassed at the mayor of Haverhill’s conduct with the two councilors who voted against the downtown project. And I am even more embarrassed at the five others who participated in the mayor’s game to embarrass the two.
Downright disrespectful
As a 69-year-old Republican I’m outraged at how this once proud party has demoralized itself. Rep. Boebert heckling Biden was most embarrassing whether you agree or not. She is not a Republican. She is a Trumpian. Embarrassing.
Read with caution
The circulating 2022 Hampstead Voter Guide is not a municipal product. Claiming to help voters see in layman’s terms what a “yes” or “no” vote means, it omits the names and backgrounds of several candidates, leaves out opposing arguments on some ballot issues, and suggests how to vote on each article. Is there an agenda here?
Break out the shovels
Is the mayor of Haverhill fining landlords and businesses for not cleaning their sidewalks?
Money’s already spent
Yay, all the Russian vodka is off the shelves. Too bad the bottles have already been bought by the wholesalers so Russia has already been paid for them. Way to go governors.
Consider track record
I’ve recently read in The Eagle-Tribune about the Methuen city councilors who are seeking higher office. You would have to be out of your mind to vote for anyone who has been involved in Methuen politics, especially within the last 10 years.