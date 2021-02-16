School restrictions
The Methuen School Committee dictates where I can and can’t bring my child? What's next, what I can and cannot feed my children? This is ridiculous and borderline communist.
OK by them
Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if the Republican senators acted like the dignified, educated Republicans of integrity of the past and stood up against the travesty of President Donald Trump and voted to keep him from ever running for public office again? I believe Republicans like me would've been more supportive of them running in 2022. As it is, they've said loud and clear that what Trump did was OK with them.
N.Y. deaths
How do Democrats feel about the lying about deaths of elderly people in New York nursing homes by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration? Thousands died because he sent virus-contaminated people into the homes, instead of using empty beds that were available elsewhere. Now it's been discovered that the numbers of people who died in nursing homes from COVID-19 were misrepresented for political reasons.
Fuel prices
Gas prices are climbing, and so are prices at the supermarkets. The cost of trucking will continue to rise, as well. This is all due to construction on the Keystone XL pipeline extension being halted. It's only the beginning. Get ready for $4 a gallon.
No planning
What do grocery store workers, food service workers and teachers have in common? They are all getting the short end of the stick thanks to Gov. Charlie Baker's lack of a consistent vaccination roll-out plan. One day only people over 75 can get it. The next day, they can bring a friend. Some sites have given vaccinations to people without appointments. How much further along could we be to getting back to "normal" if he'd just created and stuck to a plan?
Senate majority
President Donald Trump has been acquitted. But what ought be remembered is that a majority of the U.S. Senate, 57 to 43, voted to convict. Despite their dissembling, even more senators acknowledged his responsibility for events leading to several deaths. Surely it's time to escape the un-American cult of personality. It is not patriotism, it is quite the opposite.
No holiday
Now that Lawrence schools have decided to celebrate Indigenous People's Day, teachers and others should no longer have the day off. There's no provision in their contracts for such a holiday.
Off the hook
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the epitome of the calculated Republican double-standard. When President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives immediately after the attack on the Capitol, McConnell refused to call the Senate back into session for a trial during Trump's last two weeks in office. Then, during the impeachment trial, he votes to acquit Trump on the basis that he's no longer in office. It's a masterful manipulation to let him off the hook.
Nobody asked
I am a local teacher. I see the Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking for me again. Never have I been asked my opinion on reopening school buildings by my local association nor by the state MTA. Personally I think it is cowardice that local teachers associations blindly back the state association's stance on everything.
Move on
Maybe now is the time for all Americans to realize that President Donald Trump lost. Now is the time to take down the Trump signs and banners. It's time to accept the truth. There was no rigged election, there's just a poor loser.
Sun and wind
Texas' power outages are the result of too much reliance on wind and solar power, which supply 25% of its electricity. New England must not rely on intermittent energy sources for more than 15% of its electricity, because it will destabilize the grid, making life-threatening power outages much more likely.