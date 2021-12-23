Later school start
I believe middle school and high school districts should consider having later start times because students would be more productive and fewer students would be late to school — and they would stress less.
Low minimum wage
New Hampshire thinks so much of its residents it continues to subscribe to the low $7.75 minimum wage of the federal government that southern and western lower-cost-of-living states follow. Massachusetts in Jan. 2022 will have a minimum wage of $14.25, Rhode Island $12.25, Connecticut $14, Maine $12.75, and Vermont $12.55. Businesses are always first in New Hampshire.
Manchin ‘for the people’
When measuring politicians by their enemies, Joe Manchin comes out strongly for the people. Omar, Presley, Sanders and AOC — all his enemies. Who do you support? Finally sense from a Democrat! There is hope this Christmas after all.
Who overspent?
Does Methuen City Councilor Nicholas Dizoglio think for one minute that he was part of the $4 million overspent by the School Department? Now he is calling for stricter oversight in spending by Mayor Perry. Do as I say not as I do.
Chipping away at freedom
This phrase now comes full circle as Michele Wu, mayor of Boston implements a new mandate for businesses and venues in Boston. People simply have no idea their freedoms are eroding every day, all under the guise “it’s to keep you safe.” History repeats itself. Perhaps Mayor Wu needs a refresher course in history.
Vaccination proof no solution
Proof of vaccination is empowering sick people to spread COVID. The cases are on the rise because of this. That’s what I think. What do the experts “think?”
Hazard pay solution
To Mayor Perry: Have the employees pay the $1,500 back to the general fund and have Methuen notify the IRS and state to refund the income tax withholdings. It can be deducted from weekly wages in smaller amounts until returned. All funds are from taxpayers.
Cheers to athletic director
How about we all notice the great job Steve Nugent is doing as athletic director at North Andover High School? He has cleaned things up and brings enthusiasm, energy and a “kids-first” attitude to North Andover Athletics. Well done, Coach Nugent!
Respect where due
Merry Christmas Mayor Perry. You certainly remind me of Scrooge! It’s all about you. You don’t have the common courtesy to treat your city councilors with respect, but demand it of them. It should certainly work both ways.
The Methuen mess
The city of Methuen is in shambles – lawsuits against the city, have to return misappropriated money. The mayor has the nerve to say that he is doing one hell of a job. I think he had better think about this long and hard before he toots his own horn.