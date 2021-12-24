Kudos to Mayor Perry
I have to laugh at how the Methuen city councilors are crying over bonuses given out without their permission. The prior councilors were involved in gross mismanagement of police contracts, as well as $4 million in unauthorized School Department spending. Mayor Perry has my backing in this issue. Look back at prior mayors’ mistakes, and he is a breath of fresh air compared to them.
Christmas spirit
Thank you to the shopper who paid for my food order Dec. 22 at Market Basket in Methuen when I could not find my Market Basket card. I’m making a Salvation Army donation for the same amount. Your generosity was appreciated. God bless you and Merry Christmas.
GOP about face
The GOP used to call itself “The Party Of Personal Responsibility.” When did it become “The Party Of How Dare You Investigate Me For My Crimes?”
Test distribution question
The city of Haverhill has been giving free COVID test kits out to residents incorrectly. According to the instructions, there are two tests per kit because each person is supposed to be tested twice, so there should be one kit per person. Haverhill is giving one kit per two people.
The costs of COVID
To the anti-vaxxers who say the government is infringing on their rights, what about my rights? Don’t I have the right not to be infected by you? In addition to possibly dying from COVID, what about the loss of income and the medical bills? Are you willing to reimburse me for those expenses? Why can’t the vaccinated get a tax cut?
Wrong use of Guard
When a governor “calls up the Guard,” where does he think those National Guard members come from? Are they sitting around waiting for the phone to ring? NO. The Guard members work their own personal jobs, and being called up means disrupting those jobs to answer his call. Calling up the Guard should be only for natural emergencies, like a hurricane or flood. It’s not meant to solve a mismanagement problem, like firing health care workers for unvaccinated status then calling the Guard as replacements.
Stop the madness
Hooray, a giant box truck ran the stop sign on Hampshire Road at the new four-way stop intersection with Salem Street in Methuen. The “hooray” is that I was just stopping on Salem Street and didn’t get hit! I say change it back to the way it was or put up a stop light.
Show me the facts
What’s “empowering” people to spread COVID is lack of comprehension of facts and refusal to comply with hard-fought science-based evidence. Anti-vaxers recklessly feel they know more than the “experts,” yet offer no viable scientifically fact-based alternative solutions. Refusal to follow public health recommendations is what’s killing us.