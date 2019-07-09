Alternative facts
People shouldn’t be mocking President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech in which he celebrated George Washington’s brilliant capture of British airports during the Revolutionary War, or for honoring the 1775 Continental Army’s capture of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. They weren’t there. They obviously don’t understand alternative facts. Seriously, who are you going to believe, fake history books, or a very stable genius who always tells the truth?
Agree and disagree
It looks like I agree with Jay Ambrose in that I wish President Obama was still in office. But I do not appreciate how he tells us what’s in Colin Kaepernick's mind with the words, "This activist doesn’t see America as exceptional or even particularly good.” I see Kaepernick wanting us to be leaders who pursue equality for all in this land of the free. He and many others refuse to sit idle, and he’s sacrificed much to get his message noticed. It’s my "right" to call our president "classless” just as it is Ambrose’s right to disagree with and write about his opinions of an under-educated, dishonest, narcissistic president.
Housecleaning
I hope Methuen’s taxpayers realize their politicians and senior public service employees have one goal — to fill their pockets and take care of their families. They have no desire to do what’s good and fair for those who pay their salaries. For example, the current mayor took care of his son by making sure his job in the Police Department was a well paying one. Now we have a mayoral candidate with family in public service. She’ll have to recuse herself from contract negotiations, making her a part-time mayor — just like we already have. Has anyone noticed how many homes are for sale in the city? Wake up, Methuen, it’s time to clean house.
Petty criticism
To the contributor of “History gaffes,“ I say, who cares? The average person knows what President Trump meant, and so does the contributor. It concerns me just how petty Trump’s haters have become. Did they have as much outrage when the President Obama didn’t know how many stars were on our flag? Being human is a good thing as president. Being petty isn’t a good thing, for anyone.
Nuisance fireworks
I thought fireworks, except by professionals, are illegal in Massachusetts. Yet, on Saturday night, someone in the Burnham Road and Riverside Drive area of Methuen set off professional-grade fireworks for about 10 minutes. This is a residential area. Of course, by the time someone would have called police and they arrived, the fireworks would’ve been done. Every year this happens, and I’m often afraid for my house. What can be done to catch those setting off the fireworks? Maybe police need to make their rounds after dark a few nights before and after the July 4th. I doubt it’s the only area where somebody does this.
Listen to the people
Plaistow officials think it’s OK to put ProQuip on the site of Sanborn’s Candies despite the citizens’ objections. Who do they represent, the people of Plaistow or the businesses? Remember this come election time. Did anyone listen to the people? Guess not. This will NOT be a good neighbor or good for Route 125.