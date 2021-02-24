Double standards
The double standards in this country get worse by the day. Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Mexico got four more times the coverage than crooked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's cover-up of deaths in nursing homes in his state. This is absolutely disgusting.
Before and after
President Donald Trump inherited a roaring economy when he became president, including the creation of over 15 million new jobs in the last six years under the Obama administration -- a record period of job growth. When Trump left office four years later, the economy had lost 5 million jobs and was in a recession. When Trump became president, Republicans controlled the House and the Senate. When he left, Democrats controlled all three branches of government. I wonder if Republicans are tired of winning yet?
Save some land
I hope Mayor Neil Perry will save some land in Methuen from the townhouse builders. We really need to build a vocational school for students, young and old. Also, let's try to bring back life to Forest Lake and maybe reinvent the Forest Lake hill.
Role model
What a wonderful story on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune about Jessica Botero, a woman who overcame a lot of obstacles to became the first female police officer to join the Lawrence Emergency Response Team. Congratulations to her. She is a terrific role model. As indicated by the photos, she means business, too. We need more of this kind of acknowledgement of women and men who are doing something for our community.
Distraction
Suddenly Gov. Charlie Baker wants everyone back in school. It's really just a pathetic attempt to divert attention from a disastrous vaccine roll-out.
Super Bowl
I’ve seen a few comments here about fun things people have done lately. It’s been over two weeks since I went up north snowmobiling at a friend's lake house, then participated in a big Super Bowl party. We’re all still alive, and we never contracted COVID-19.
Markey's 'vacation'
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gets called out by the media for going on a vacation, while we have a senator, Sen. Ed Markey, who doesn’t live in the state of Massachusetts.
Mind tricks
President Joe Biden nominated a woefully unqualified, toxic candidate to lead the Office of Management and Budget, one of the largest parts of the executive office. Neera Tanden is a political consultant and president of the Center for American Progress, and she had to delete over 1,000 tweets, by her own count) that were offensive to senators leading up to her confirmation hearings. Those included some aimed at Democratic senators. The Biden administration responded by waving its fingers at the American public, saying she was the “first woman of color nominated to lead OMB,” like they were talking to a couple of stormtroopers on Tattoine. Sorry, Tanden is not the droid we’re looking for.
Intimidation
Russian-born New York Ranger Artemi Panarin is the victim of a smear campaign from the Russian government after he criticized Vladimir Putin, and now he's taking a week off playing NHL hockey while he deals with that. That sounds bad but it's nothing compared to how he would have been treated if he worked for Disney and criticized President Joe Biden, in which case he would be unemployed and thrown off social media. How sad when the Russian government is less draconian and suppressive than our own.