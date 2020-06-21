Yankees in Tara?
We have a copy of “Gone With the Wind” in our house. How long before the woke mob demands we starting burning books?
Who’s in control
One simple fact explains all politics to modern Americans: More than 80% of Americans consistently support term limits, but all elected politicians and their lobbyists oppose them. And we have no term limits. So we know who really controls our country.
Toddler’s mask
Kudos to the parents of the toddler wearing a face mask, even thought it was uncomfortable. Such is a common courtesy to protect people near you. Thank goodness they’re not looking toward our president as a role model.
Means to an end
It’s funny watching the same crowd that tried to use the 25th Amendment and President Donald Trump's alleged mental unfitness for office as a tactic to undo the 2016 election (after weaponizing the FBI and phony impeachments, both of which failed) now rallying behind Joe Biden, by all accounts a decent man but obviously one in the early stages of senility. As always with the hypocritical left, it’s the ends that matter, not the means.
Peace and quiet
I see where people in Boston are complaining about fireworks in their neighborhoods. They should come up to Methuen and hear it on a nightly basis.The noise factor in this city has become unbearable with fireworks, loud cars and motorcycles — and, of course, the window vibration caused by the obnoxiously loud music coming from those cars. I moved here looking for peace and quiet. Guess I'll continue my search elsewhere.
No comments
Another chilling effect of the ironically named “antifa” and their Democratic mouthpieces in the media and big tech is the disappearance of comments sections because people speaking freely is, of course, racist. NBC weaponized Google against The Federalist earlier this week for being an outlet with views opposing its own, using the pretext of racist comments. This on the heels of leaders at major newspapers being fired or turned out for putting views on Op Ed pages that upset the “woke” left. This is what a country sliding into the ocean looks like.
Police deal
The Methuen superior officers’ contract is due for a vote. The School Department is forced to have no raises next year, yet the police union will get raises retroactive to 2017 and over the next three years. The contract indicates the number of captains will be reduced to three, however there is language protecting the number of captains. Their salaries are ridiculous. I hope the City Council votes this down.
Hollow lectures
I do so enjoy when massively wealthy American companies — like Apple, Nike, Google and Addidas — take time out from exploiting their sweatshop labor in China to lecture me, a non-racist American, on how to properly treat people. Maybe invest some of that money in American jobs instead of "donating" it to the radical far-left.
Bridge too far
Asserting that the slogan “blue lives matter" is euphemism for the justification of police brutality is as ridiculous as claiming that the 19th Amendment should be repealed because an unlettered submission to a newspaper opinion page was written by a woman.
Speed bumps
I’d like to know if all these speed bumps Lawrence is putting out are because police aren’t doing their jobs, or so they don’t have to do their jobs? Do they realize that the holes they’re making in the streets will cause potholes come winter?
New holiday
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera gives all employees June 19 off, with pay, like we can afford to give all city employees another paid day off. Did he run this by anyone, or give citizens a chance to speak on this matter? It’s not a federal holiday.