Best suited
I heard former Mayor Sharon Pollard is door-knocking to coerce Methuen residents to remove Jennifer Kannan's signs from their lawns and replace them with Neil Perry signs. She should mind their manners. Other candidates, Dan Shibilia and Don Riccio, have impressive resumes but should run for City Council and get a taste of government before running for mayor. The job requires prior political experience. Kannan is second to none for the job. She has 10 years of experience in city politics, she's her own person, she was born and raised in Methuen, and she has done a lot for the city, contrary to what’s said by those bashing her on social media. She’ll be ready to steer the course on Day 1, without the ill advice of former mayors.
Reinstated
Glad to see Daniel Tulley reinstated after filing suit against Methuen Mayor James Jajuga. Our mayor is more concerned about his police captains — all four of them.
No spraying
With all these cases of eastern equine encephalitis, the latest involving a 5 year old, many towns are spraying for mosquitoes. Yet you hear nothing about spraying in Lawrence. Methuen is spraying, towns in New Hampshire are spraying. What do they think, no mosquitoes come to Lawrence?
School politics
It’s bizarre to see two of Haverhill's biggest political grandstanders slam School Committee members Sven Amirian, Paul Magliocchetti, Richard Rosa and Gail Sullivan for supposedly playing politics and not caring about students. City Councilor Joe Bevilacqua inappropriately injects himself into School Committee business and claims that parents from across the city have been calling him about instability in our schools. School Committee member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello slams her colleagues for supporting the superintendent’s efforts to reduce class sizes often exceeding 40 students in the middle schools. Ryan-Ciardiello's accusation about her colleagues playing politics is especially rich given her ultra-political family. Perhaps she would like to try to teach a class of 40 middle school children.
Vengeance
The three-ring circus known as the city of Methuen never ceases to amaze. Mayor James Jajuga was forced to promote and reach a settlement with a public works employee after being sued for blackballing and installing hidden cameras in his office. Jajuga was upset with this employee because his city councilor stepson wouldn’t go along with approving a big fat $500,000 a year salary for Jajuga‘s son, who happens to be a police captain. What a surprise: Jajuga runs the city of Methuen like the mob. If you don’t take care of his family, you will pay the price.
No IOUs
It is refreshing to see Methuen mayoral candidate Neil Perry. His corporate background is with contracts, the exact problem that Methuen needs to deal with. It is too bad that the irresponsibility of the previous mayors and counselors have put the city in a bad position. Neil also has a great plan and no favors to return. He has earned my vote.
Long time passing
Where have all the flowers gone? Those lyrics of a song forgotten by many seem relevant in Haverhill today — in the little things like no more beautiful flower beds at the renovated Haverhill High School; a fence broken and not repaired for nearly a year at the new Hunking School; constant turmoil in the schools; a School Committee oblivious to the needs of our children and more interested in covering their mistakes; a rising poverty rate ignored by the City Council; and pot shops everywhere. It all makes me wonder, where have all the flowers gone? The song concludes with: When will they ever learn?