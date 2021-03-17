Grocery prices
How do you like the rising prices at the grocery store? It's going to get worse as the price of fuel goes up, and we depend again on the Middle East for oil. Thanks, President Joe Biden.
ID required
With the argument that requiring ID for voting would be voter suppression, is the very same government committing "vaccination suppression" by requiring ID for a COPVID-19 shot?
Shields
The ABC, CBS and NBC evening news shows have been behaving like President Joe Biden’s puppets, shielding his administration from any news that could damage his image on the economy.
Sorry state
I stopped watching awards shows years ago. From what I've read of the Grammys the other night, and the videos I've seen, this country is in a sorry state. How do you explain those performances to your kids?
Love Brady?
It sounds like The Eagle-Tribune's sports editor has already written off the Patriots' 2021 season. (See "Cam Newton signing not popular but makes sense," in last Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune). I'm wondering if we'll be asked to don "I Love Brady" T-shirts?
Small margin
Only 22% of the U.S. population has received its first coronavirus vaccination. We are far from being safe. Protect each other, follow the rules and the arrows. Wear a mask to help yourself and others.
Religious schools
A letter writer makes strong arguments for why New Hampshire's proposed private school voucher bill is a bad idea, but she omits an important point: Allowing them to be used for students to attend religious schools means people's tax dollars will be used to proselytize children in beliefs that most taxpayers would disagree with, violating the First Amendment's establishment clause. Sadly, the Supreme Court has improperly ruled that any voucher program must include religious schools. The entire bill should be scrapped to avoid this problem.
No benefit
I read the articles about the Days Inn in Methuen with great interest. I suggest the managers of the hotel live there to see what really happens at night. City councilors who support the use of the Days Inn as a shelter should take a vacation there. This is a fiscal loss to Methuen and a strain on first responders. What's the benefit of having this? I see none.
Border crisis
CBS News reports that Border Patrol now has in custody more than 13,000 children found unaccompanied at the U.S.-Mexico border. What was becoming a more orderly, if still unruly, border across 2020 is now in crisis.
Verbal reminder
The stores with signs and arrows for the proper flow of customers to prevent spread of the coronavirus should either make announcements every so often to remind people or just tear up the arrows.
Offensive
So now a 1949 musical, "South Pacific," is offensive at a high school in New Jersey. But the twerking and gyrating with half-nude, disgusting displays at the Grammys is OK?
Needless problems
The river boat controversy is not worth the problems it is causing or the abuse of city volunteers. One commission member was targeted is a well-educated, responsible person who teaches classes on boating and licensing. We do not need the problems this is causing.
'Warp Speed'
Those interested in a summary of what efforts were truly made by the Trump administration to address COVID-19 should visit the Government Accountability Office's website and read report GAO-21-319 about Operation Warp Speed. The new administration attempts to minimize the effort and success of its predecessors.
Personal space
Even prior to COVID-19, in my 65 years on this planet, no stranger came into my personal space and started breathing on me. People who ware that concerned should do themselves a favor and stay home.